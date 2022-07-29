TikTok's Favorite Bartender Shares How To Avoid Being A 'Walking Red Flag' & A Major Pet Peeve
You can tell a lot about a person that order this specific drink.
You can tell a lot about a person based on the way they behave at the bar.
If you ask people working in the bar industry, they'd tell you about many stereotypes based on their experiences with customers. Some of the classics are that clients ordering tequila on the rocks probably know how to fist fight and shots of Fernet-Branca are typically ordered by veterans of the service industry.
We asked one of TikTok's favorite bartenders for the scoop on what people do wrong at the bar so that you have more BTS insights on how bartenders analyze the way you act around their counter.
Wootak Kim, creator and owner of BarChemistry, began bartending four years ago. The LA-based TikToker has since accumulated over 1.8 million followers creating humorous mixology content, teaching online bartending courses, and creating his own line of stylish, matte barware.
Kim spoke to Narcity about which go-to drink order gives off the vibe that a customer is a "walking red flag."
"Number one is definitely the Long Island Iced Tea. I can't generalize every person that orders it, but for the most part, I think bartenders all have that in their minds because of...well because of reasons...." Kim trails off.
The Long Island Ice Tea, a cocktail made up almost entirely of liquor, traditionally contains gin, vodka, tequila, light rum, triple sec, and just a splash of Coca-Cola. They are notoriously high in ABV (alcohol by volume).
He also shared his thoughts when someone orders "light ice", saying:
"They're specifically asking because they think they're gonna get more alcohol, then they come back and complain, that a red flag. Some people order it just because they want their drink or they want more juice but...you can tell," Kim elaborated.
A lack of awareness is another pet peeve for the content creator:
"I think the most annoying this is if you work in a busy bar and they have no idea what they want and they have no social or spacial awareness to be like 'wow this guys so busy, maybe I shouldn't take 10 minutes of his time just to order one drink.' That is probably the #1 most annoying thing."
Based on our talk with the bartender, here are some tips to make a good impression on workers in the hospitality industry.
If you plan on patronizing a buzzy bar, coming in with a plan and course of action can save you from making a complete a** out of yourself.
Little things go a long way, like having your order ready when you approach the bar, avoiding standing in the service well, knowing your alcohol limit and tipping at least 20%.
With a little manner and common sense, you can avoid being the "walking red flag" at the bar.
