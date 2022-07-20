This TikTok Claims A Dollar Tree Store In Missouri Has Been Abandoned By Employees For Weeks
"They ain't been here in weeks!"
A Dollar Tree has been seemingly abandoned by its employees according to claims in a viral TikTok made by a creator based out of St. Louis, Missouri.
The video posted by user Yolanda Jones (@yolandajones7432) captioned "Staff shortage! Employees abandoned this Dollar Tree" has amassed 612,000 views since July 9. The exact location of the store is not confirmed.
Be warned, there’s some colorful language used.
In the clip, Jones shows several missed delivery receipt slips on the store's door and says, "Hey y'all, so I decided to go to this new Dollar Tree and the motherf*ckers just walked off. Nobody works here, they abandoned this motherf*cker. Let me show you. They ain't been here in weeks, I can't make this sh*t up."
@yoyololo888
Dollar Tree now hiring! 🙄😡#dollartree #dollartreefinds #dollarstore #dollartreefinds #trending #fyp #bussin
TikTok users chimed in the comment section with their own theories as to why the storefront would be suddenly abandoned by staff.
"It’s because Dollar Tree pays minimum wage and expects 1 person to stock and run the register," one top commenter claimed in a reply that received nearly 8,000 likes.
"We have so many abandoned Dollar General’s around me in SC!" another commenter added, suggesting this could be a trend with locations across the country.
Jones has documented in other TikToks the effect of employee shortages on other stores. One video shows products still in boxes stacked up against the wall, and directly on the shelves without being unpacked.
Concerns regarding employee wages and workload expectations appear to be the main topic of conversation in the comment section.
According to Indeed, the average hourly pay for a cashier/stocker at Dollar Tree is only $7.96 per hour, just 71 cents above America's federal minimum wage.
Narcity contacted Yolanda Jones and Dollar Tree for comment, but neither responded in time for publication.
