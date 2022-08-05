Controversial Kickboxer Andrew Tate Slid Into A TikToker's DMs & Her Reaction Got Her Blocked
He even sent her the 🌹 emoji.
Retired kickboxing champion Andrew Tate thinks women, who he compares to dogs, shouldn't be allowed to drive — and it's controversial opinions like these that have recently gained him internet fame.
It goes without saying that a lot of women don't like the guy, which is why when he slid into a TikToker's DMs, she wasn't having any of it.
Social media Influencer and model Holly Jai put Tate on blast for her 230k TikTok followers in a video, which has now garnered over 7.2 million views, exposing a DM he sent her.
"London?🌹," Tate asked Jai via her Instagram inbox — and the model had the perfect reaction.
Instead of sending him a reply, she showed the message in the background while lip-syncing to a viral TikTok audio track that perfectly articulated her feelings towards the DM.
The audio goes: "I wanna crash my car into a telephone pole standing on the gas with no seatbelt on. I can't; it makes me absolutely mad."
People in the comment section did not hold back in giving their opinions, and most girls agreed with Jai's decision to make a video as a response instead of replying to him.
One commenter wrote: "Yeah…leave him on read," while another wrote: "THIS SOUND I CANT."
"Respond with "no🌹," wrote another user.
The video even caught the attention of TikTok-famous influencer Tefi Pessoa, who runs the TikTok account @hellotefi with over 1.5 million followers, prompting her to leave the comment "heollllll no."
The story didn't end with Jai's reaction video, though. Under the first video, she pinned the comment: "Update is uploaded for those asking lol," and posted a follow-up video on the whole ordeal.
In the video, Jai shared another screenshot showing that since making the video, she had been blocked by Tate.
In recent weeks, along with comparing women to dogs and children, Tate has also gained internet notoriety for saying that "if a woman is going out with a man, she belongs to that man. That's his woman."
In a podcast appearance he also said he lives in Romania "because corruption is far more accessible,” and has said he would refuse to give a man life-saving CPR because he thinks it's "gay."