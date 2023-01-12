A Teen Says Andrew Tate Slid Into Her DMs When She Was 16 & 'High School' Was In Her Bio
He would tell teens "how beautiful they are.”
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A Romanian teen is making new accusations against Andrew Tate, saying the controversial social media influencer used to message her and her friends when they were still in high school.
The allegations are the latest ones made against Tate, who is currently being investigated for sex trafficking and rape in Romania.
Daria Gușă, now 19 years old, recalls when Tate was actively trying to pursue her and her friends when they were still in high school. She says Tate used to slide into her DM's on Instagram back in 2020 when she was just 16 years old, as reported by Buzz Feed News.
Gușă, who is the daughter of a former Romanian politician Cozmin Gușă, shared one of Tate's messages that said “Romanian girl,” followed by a strawberry emoji.
Gușă backed up her allegations with a screenshot of the DM that she provided to Buzz Feed News.
The Romanian teen also noted that it was clear she was in high school when Tate messaged her as her bio included the name of the school she attended.
To make matters worse, Gușă alleges that Tate also slid into the DMs of multiple of her classmates with the same message.
“We were just high school girls with not that many followers,” Gușă told Buzz Feed News, while Tate had 1.2 million followers at the time.
Gușă confessed that she didn’t engage in a conversation with Tate but that some of her classmates did.
He would message the young teen's compliments, “telling them how beautiful they are,” shared Gușă.
Tate would allegedly also brag about his wealth “like what expensive restaurants he can take them to, what expensive cars he has, stuff like that,” to coerce them into going out with him Gușă added.
After messaging the girls back and forth, Tate would "start asking where they are and when he can come [to] pick them up,” Gușă said.
Thankfully, none of the young girls who went to school with Gușă actually met up with Tate, but that doesn’t mean Tate let them off easy.
The influencer allegedly took offence to their hesitation to meet him and reacted by insulting them instead.
“The second girls stopped replying to him, he starts getting a bit verbally abusive, calling them ugly and stuff like that, just to get the reaction out of them and keep engaging with them,” Gușă said.
Gușă shared that she feels comfortable enough to open up about her experience because of her family's privileged background and the protection she feels because of having a father who’s a prominent figure in Romanian politics.
However, her classmates don’t feel they have the same protection from Tate and his team.
“I tried communicating with them since this started because it's the biggest scandal in Romania right now,” Gușă explained. “But my friends are just scared. They're young girls.”
“They don't want to be involved in any way because there's also the thing, what if they [Tate and the other three people detained with him] don't get locked up? What if the authorities let them go in a month? And then they're out and trying to get us because we came out with this thing?”
Tate, his brother Tristan Tate and two others were taken into custody by Romanian authorities on December 29 over allegations of sex trafficking and rape and are currently being investigated for the crimes.
Since Tate's arrest, the victims that allege he raped them have come out with evidence against him, including harrowing WhatsApp messages obtained and revealed by Vice World News.
A woman who accused Tate of raping her revealed the messages and voice notes Tate sent her back in 2013, including one in which he told her, “I love raping you.”
\u201cAmong the dozens of messages and voicenotes that Tate sent the woman is a voicenote in which he says, \u201cAm I a bad person? Because the more you didn\u2019t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?\u201d\u201d— VICE World News (@VICE World News) 1673463412
In one of the voice notes Tate admits to raping her and says, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I f**king loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that? Why?”
The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, shared with Vice that she filed a police complaint about the alleged sexual assault and abuse from Tate but was told by the police that they wouldn’t prosecute him, despite believing her.
She shared that she met Tate in 2009, but the rape occurred in November 2013 when she went to his apartment for the first time.
After the alleged rape, Tate continued to send her messages taunting her about what had happened, including one which said, “Monsters are monsters. When ur under my control, I do whatever I please.”
He told her she was lucky to have been raped by him, including several other inappropriate messages.
According to Rolling Stone, along with their arrests, prosecutors have also seized multiple luxury cars and 10 properties or parcels of land owned by companies registered to the Tate brothers.
In a statement to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for the Tate brothers said both Andrew and Tristan Tate "vehemently deny all accusations made against them" and that "they do not condone violence towards women or agree with any coercive behaviour."
Tate is still currently locked up and his appeal to be released of his 30-day detention on the charges against him was rejected by a Romanian court on Tuesday, reported Forbes.