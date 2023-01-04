Andrew Tate's Luxury Car Collection Just Got Smaller & Police Have Seized Some Sweet Rides
What would Greta Thunberg say?
Just a week after Andrew Tate boasted about his luxury car collection online, the misogynist influencer is now behind bars and Romanian police have seized many of his pricey vehicles.
The 36-year-old controversial online personality decided to take a dig at 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg last week by tweeting that he has “33 cars,” and since then, things have gone downhill.
Not only was he arrested by the Romanian police over allegations of human trafficking on December 29, but now he’s also losing many of the same cars that he was showing off.
A spokesperson for Romania's DIICOT investigations, Ramona Bolla, told Insider that Romanian authorities seized 11 cars belonging to Tate and his brother Tristan Tate as part of their investigation into their alleged human trafficking ring.
Bolla confirmed that the cars were being held to "sustain the cost of the investigation" against Tate and his brother.
The cars could also be used as collateral for payments to alleged victims.
Bolla didn’t confirm the models and makes of any of the seized vehicles. However, local Romanian news outlet Gandul has published photos that appear to show the seized vehicles in an impound lot.
The photos appear to show several cars that are each worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, including an Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate, a Porsche Carrera 4S and a Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge.
Bolla says authorities are looking into whether Tate might have bought the cars with money acquired from human trafficking.
DIICOT shared a statement after the Tate brothers' arrest saying "the four suspects... appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost."
It's a stunning turnaround for Tate, the self-described misogynist influencer who was using his cars to taunt Thunberg about climate change on Twitter late last month.
“Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad-turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start,” said his tweet. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”
Thunberg snapped back with a tweet saying, “yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com."
\u201cyes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com\u201d— Greta Thunberg (@Greta Thunberg) 1672225626
Tate, who is 17 years older than Thunberg, followed up by posting a video of himself smoking a cigar and saying "I do agree you should get a life."
\u201cThank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg \n\nThe world was curious. \n\nAnd I do agree you should get a life \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Andrew Tate (@Andrew Tate) 1672262783
Some have suggested that the Romanian pizza boxes in Tate's video may have led police to his whereabouts. However, The Observer reports that there's no evidence that the two incidents are linked.
"The Matrix sent their agents," Tate's account tweeted after his arrest, in what appears to be a hint at a far-right conspiracy theory. The account has continued to tweet quotes and videos ever since.
Tate remains in 30-day pre-trial detention, the Guardian reports.
