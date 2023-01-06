Rebecca Black Went In On Andrew Tate's Music Video & Fans Are Loving The Friday Shade
Her powers are at their strongest on Friday.
You know you need to work on your singing when Rebecca Black comes for you, especially when it happens on Friday.
The 25-year-old behind the cringey viral song Friday had some notes for misogynist influencer Andrew Tate on Twitter, where she called him out over one of his glitzy rap videos.
Tate is the controversial kickboxer-turned-influencer who often gloats about his glamorous lifestyle online, where he also promises to show his followers how they can live life like he does. However, you probably wouldn't want to be in his shoes right now, because he's currently in Romanian police custody after he was arrested on human trafficking charges related to an alleged porn ring last month.
Tate's critics did not hesitate to dunk on him after his arrest, and one social media user even shared his rap video for that purpose in late December.
"Andrew Tate Needed to be arrested for dropping this anyway," reads a viral tweet from December 29, which has been watched millions of times. The video shows Tate rapping about money while driving around with a model in a fancy car.
Rebecca Black spotted that tweet early Friday, and she did not hold back on comparing it to her own awkward teenage attempt at looking cool.
"I was 13 this man is 36," she wrote, in a tweet that's been seen by over 14 million people.
"BANGER TWEET," wrote one user in the comments.
"Boom! Andrew Tate is annihilated again," added one person who retweeted the message. "I'm gonna need sunglasses because witnessing these burns are like explosives dropping."
\u201ctate getting bodied by rebecca black\nman has done nothing but take massive Ls this year\ncommon tate L\u201d— PIXEL FREAKER (@PIXEL FREAKER) 1673021407
"I've never heard people use autotune to sound *worse* before," wrote a second person.
\u201cyoung women uniting to take this man down is everything to me\u201d— c-u-n-T. (@c-u-n-T.) 1673021400
Another simply said "Get his a**."
Tate hasn't commented because he's in jail. However, his Twitter account has been sharing videos and quotes since he went away.
His latest quote was about being being imprisoned and becoming a martyr.
Twitter remains one of Tate's few social media outlets, after he was booted off most of the other platforms for his comments promoting violence against women.
However, his followers have shared his videos online, so you can subject yourself to his Sugar Daddy song if you really want to.
You could argue that it's just as cringey as Rebecca Black's Friday video, but there's no arguing with the 163 million views she's piled up over the years.
The Black burn comes a few weeks after Tate picked a Twitter fight with climate activist Greta Thunberg by sharing a photo of himself gassing up one of his expensive cars.
Thunberg fired back by mocking his "small d*ck energy," prompting him to send her one more video before he was arrested.
Fun fun fun fun!
- Andrew Tate Bragged That He Has 33 Cars To Greta Thunberg & Her Response Was Everything ›
- Andrew Tate Reportedly Arrested For Human Trafficking & Greta Thunberg May Have Helped Police ›
- Andrew Tate's Luxury Car Collection Just Got Smaller & Police Have Seized Some Sweet Rides ›
- 'Toxic' Influencer Andrew Tate Has Been Banned From Instagram & Facebook ›