Andrew Tate Bragged That He Has 33 Cars To Greta Thunberg & Her Response Was Everything
"I did not see 'Greta burns Tate' on my bingo card."
If there's one thing most people can collectively agree on, it's to not come for Greta Thunberg. The teenage climate activist doesn't hold back when it comes to people mocking her online.
Controversial kickboxer-turned-influencer Andrew Tate learned that lesson after he decided to brag to Thunberg about the number of cars he owns on Twitter and found himself burned.
Tate — who previously had his Twitter account suspended over criticism that he was promoting misogynistic views — tweeted at the Swedish activist to brag about the number of cars he owns, which is apparently 33.
He also shared the engine sizes of some of them including a Bugatti and two Ferraris.
\u201cHello @GretaThunberg \n\nI have 33 cars. \n\nMy Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. \n\nMy TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.\n\nThis is just the start.\n\nPlease provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.\u201d— Andrew Tate (@Andrew Tate) 1672135086
He then asked Thunberg to share her email address so he could send a list of his full car collection and "their respective enormous emissions."
Thunberg wasn't about to let him get away with it and clapped back in the most hilarious way.
In a response to Tate's message, Thunberg asked him to "enlighten" her before absolutely destroying him.
"Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com," she replied.
\u201cyes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com\u201d— Greta Thunberg (@Greta Thunberg) 1672225626
Ouch!
People were pretty quick to support Thunberg's response on Twitter.
\u201c@GretaThunberg I did not see \u201cGreta burns Tate\u201d on my bingo card.\u201d— Greta Thunberg (@Greta Thunberg) 1672225626
\u201c@GretaThunberg Don't call yourself a climate activist Greta, if you have to burn people like that.\u201d— Greta Thunberg (@Greta Thunberg) 1672225626
After talking big, Tate really didn't have much of a response to Thunberg.
Tate was banned from social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter earlier this year after receiving criticism for views he'd expressed which many said were misogynistic and harmful towards women.
Tate's Twitter ban was lifted last month after Twitter CEO Elon Musk outlined a new "freedom of speech" policy.