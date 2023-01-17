Greta Thunberg Was Detained While Protesting & People Are Comparing Her To Andrew Tate
She was seen smiling as she was carried away by police.
Greta Thunberg was detained in Germany on Tuesday for peacefully protesting against the demolition of the German village Lützerath and the expansion of a coal mine.
NBC News reports the Swedish activist was apprehended by German police along with other protestors.
Since then, many videos have been shared online showing what happened.
In one video on Twitter, police officers are seen picking up the 20-year-old climate activist by the arms and legs and carrying her away.
\u201cNEW: #GretaThunberg detained by police during climate protests in Germany \u2014 WHERE ARE HER PARENTS?!\n\u201d— Lidia Curanaj (@Lidia Curanaj) 1673977776
Before detaining the protestors, a police officer told the group, “we are going to use force to bring you to the identity check, so please cooperate,” reported The Guardian.
Despite what happened, Thunberg seemed in good spirits and was even caught smiling as she was carried away.
In a statement to The Guardian, a spokesperson for Aachen police said, “Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge."
"However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity.”
Thunberg's most recent protest isn't the first the area has seen. Other environmentalists have also been vocal about a proposed expansion of the local coal mine, as it would mean an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.
Thunberg had been posting about being in the village for the protests on her social media since January 13.
“We are currently in Lützerath, a German village threatened to be demolished for an expansion of a coal mine,” reads a tweet posted by Thunberg. “People have been resisting for years.”
\u201cClimate strike week 230. We are currently in L\u00fctzerath, a German village threatened to be demolished for an expansion of a coal mine. People have been resisting for years. Join us here at 12 or a local protest tomorrow to demand that #L\u00fctzerathBleibt !#ClimateStrike\u201d— Greta Thunberg (@Greta Thunberg) 1673620499
Now, people on Twitter are comparing Thunberg to Andrew Tate, who she was arguing with online right before his arrest last month in connection to human trafficking allegations.
One Twitter user posted the popular clip from the movie Zoolander of Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson’s characters walking past each other with the caption, “Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg bumping into each other down at the station.”
\u201cAndrew Tate and Greta Thunberg bumping into each other down at the station\u201d— Dishan (@Dishan) 1673975825
Another user posted a similar meme, which garnered over 50,000 views.
“Greta Thunberg & Andrew Tate both in prison like:” tweeted another user with a video attached showing two people flipping each other off on the street.
\u201cGreta Thunberg & Andrew Tate both in prison like: \n\u201d— Jayant Sirdesai (@Jayant Sirdesai) 1673979169
One more Tweet shows a video of Paul Rudd sitting down to a meal with someone and them repeatedly saying "look at us" and "who would've thought."
NBC News reports Thunberg was later released.
BBC also noted that police confirmed Thunberg and the others detained in the group would not face charges.