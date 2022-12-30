Andrew Tate Reportedly Arrested For Human Trafficking & Greta Thunberg May Have Helped Police
Sometimes an angry Twitter reply reveals more than you think.
Andrew Tate was reportedly arrested in a human trafficking and rape investigation by Romanian officials after publicly beefing with climate activist Greta Thunberg.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Tate and his brother Tristan were detained on December 29 in a villa by Romanian police along with two Romanian suspects following a months-long investigation, according to the Independent.
The former kickboxer and controversial influencer who popularized misogynistic views on social media picked a fight with Thunberg on Twitter, which may have inadvertently led to his arrest.
On December 27, Tate tweeted at Thunberg and told her he had 33 cars and asked for her email address to send her a "complete list" of his collection and their gas emissions.
\u201cHello @GretaThunberg \n\nI have 33 cars. \n\nMy Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. \n\nMy TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.\n\nThis is just the start.\n\nPlease provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.\u201d— Andrew Tate (@Andrew Tate) 1672135086
Thunberg cheekily responded to the tweet, writing, "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com."
\u201cyes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com\u201d— Greta Thunberg (@Greta Thunberg) 1672225626
Her clap back went viral on Twitter with over three million likes, but Tate couldn't leave well enough alone and sent a response video with a box of pizza from Jerry's Pizza, which happens to be a Romanian chain.
\u201cThank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg \n\nThe world was curious. \n\nAnd I do agree you should get a life \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Andrew Tate (@Andrew Tate) 1672262783
In a conspiracy theorist rant, Tate accused Thunberg of being a "slave of the matrix" while smoking a cigar. In the video, He attempted to convince his viewers that Thunberg's response was only liked and retweeted by "bot farming."
During his rant, he calls for pizza to be brought to him from someone off-camera, "Please bring me pizza and make sure that these boxes are not recycled," he asks.
A stack of two pizzas boxes was passed to Tate, which may have aided his arrest, according to a tweet from writer and civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo.
\u201cRomanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.\n\nThis is absolutely epic.\u201d— Alejandra Caraballo (@Alejandra Caraballo) 1672350192
"Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country, so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic," reads the tweet.
The next day Thunberg tweeted, "this is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes."
\u201cthis is what happens when you don\u2019t recycle your pizza boxes\u201d— Greta Thunberg (@Greta Thunberg) 1672387518
Caraballo later posted a Twitter thread explaining her thought process and clarifying that her theory has yet to be confirmed by police.
In a tweet on Friday morning, Tate tweeted that the Matrix "sent their agents."
Tate and his brother are being accused of using the "loverboy" method of promising women a relationship only to sexually exploit victims, according to the Romanian publication Gândul.
A press release from the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) confirms that victims in the investigation of two British suspects and two Romanian suspects were allegedly recruited by the British suspects using the loverboy method.
The victims "were later transported and housed in buildings in Ilfov county where, by exercising acts of physical violence and mental coercion (through intimidation, constant surveillance, control and invoking alleged debts), they were sexually exploited by group members by forcing them to perform pornographic demonstrations for the purpose of producing and disseminating through social media platforms material having such a character and by submitting to the execution of a forced labor."
A DIICOT spokesperson told the BBC that prosecutors have applied for Tate to be held for 30 days in a detention centre and that a Judge will decide on the hold Friday afternoon.