Florida Women Shared How They Almost Got Kidnapped For Human Trafficking & Warn TikTok Users
They all thought they were being paranoid. 😳
Recently, a slew of women living in or visiting Florida has posted to TikTok to share their stories about times when they felt unsafe and believed they were potentially getting kidnapped for human trafficking.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The Sunshine State is ranked third in the nation for human trafficking, according to Voices for Florida, and is a massive problem in just about every county.
One woman, Cecelia Sozack (@ceceliasozack) shared a viral video on December 29 that she was walking to her apartment and there was an estranged man sitting near the communal laundry room.
He held out items on a piece of paper that were covered with a tissue and asked her if she could send them to the L.A.P.D. She immediately was triggered.
"The very first thing I thought of was these things could be laced or infected with some kind of drugs, maybe he's trying to traffic somebody, I have no idea," she continued, "...human trafficking is real and I have no idea what his intentions were."
While she warned people to stay safe, a quick search on the video app showed that there were countless other women sharing their own stories about a similar worry.
Creator, Kenna Rylee (@kenna.rylee), uploaded her experience back in October about a moment that happened to her when she visited Indian Rocks Beach in July.
She revealed that she and her friend noticed a black SUV following them everywhere they ran to the point where she ran to a public beach and was screaming "mom" to get anyone's attention. She said as soon as she found her actual mother, the car was gone.
A Miami creator named Caryn (@_itscaryn) said back in September that she was approached by a man at a gas station who said he was selling watches and urged her to take a look in his car to see them.
She refused and drove off. He was angry, followed her to the intersection and flipped her off.
While all of these creators were safe and reveal they might have just felt paranoid, it bothered them enough to share it with their audience and make sure others are aware of these types of incidents.
If you or someone you know is in trouble, the National Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.