A Cop And 159 Others Were Arrested For Human Trafficking In Florida & There Are So Many Mugshots
26 of them told the police they were married.
A weeklong undercover sting operation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of 160 individuals last week.
Operation "Fall Haul 2" focused on apprehending individuals involved in human trafficking-related crimes.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Among those arrested were a high school math teacher, a pizza shop owner, a Disney resort employee, and a former Georgia deputy police chief. Twenty-six of the individuals arrested told police that they were married, according to the news release.
This is not the first time an undercover operation resulted in an employee of the "happiest place on Earth" getting arrested.
Sheriff Grady Judd in the official press conference said, "Where would we be with an undercover operation and no Disney employees? Oh yes, we always have Disney employees."
Sheriff Grady also commented on the arrest of Jason DiPrima, 49-year-old deputy chief for the Cartersville Police Department in Georgia.
DiPrima resigned from his position after being detained for offering an undercover cop White Claw hard seltzers and $180 in exchange for sexual acts.
Grady said that DiPrima "did a very mean, nasty thing to his family, and he certainly embarrassed all the people of Cartersville."
Carlos Gonzalez, a 36-year-old math teacher from Osceola County, was also arrested for soliciting sex from two undercover detectives.
In the press conference video, the Polk County police displayed multiple mugshots of suspects along with the backstory of their arrests.
Operation "Fall Haul 2" mugshots. Polk County Sheriff's Office
The Florida police department said they were trying to send a message.
"I think the people of Polk County are about to get the message that if you come here and violate the law, we're going to put you in jail, and Brian Hoss and his prosecutors are going to prosecute you," Sheriff Grady stated.
Many of the arrests made were people from other counties and states.
