A Florida Woman Was Caught Climbing A Tree Naked & She Was Arrested For A Homicide Case
She was also reportedly running around the Palm Beach neighborhood.
On the morning of March 25, Palm Beach County Police received a call about a woman who appeared to be climbing a tree naked. This phone call later led to the Florida woman being detained for alleged involvement in a homicide case.
Authorities identified the woman as Sheree Williams. When police arrived at the scene on Magnolia Drive, unincorporated West Palm Beach, they were told Williams had been running around the neighborhood, officials did a perimeter search until they located her.
At first, she was detained for running nude in the neighborhood, but further investigation led officials to her residence where a woman was found dead inside. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene and authorities believe Williams to be involved in the woman's death. The death has been deemed a homicide.
Williams was taken to a hospital for treatment, and later cleared.
The motive of the homicide is currently unknown. On March 26, PBSO updated the post to state that Williams had been arrested for her involvement.
"Woke up in time to witness her [Williams] running down my street naked then hiding in one of the storm drains and the canal dogs rushed her out," one user, who identified as a woman from the neighborhood, commented.
Williams has yet to be charged in the case and the incident is still under investigation.