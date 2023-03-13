A Woman Went On An Anti-Lesbian Rant In A Florida Starbucks & Employees Weren't Having It
Restaurants can be a popular spot to have some of the most uncomfortable interactions, and Starbucks customers recently experienced an unexpected moment when a woman went on an anti-lesbian rant in the store.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
TikTok user Cass (@sass.curry) recently posted a clip of the incident, which has now gained over three million views. The video shows a woman making serious accusations and homophobic remarks in a Starbucks store in Miami.
The woman can be heard asking "is lesbianism ok?" which gets a big "yes" response from the rest of the Starbucks clients.
"Not it isn’t, because you touch children, you rape children," the woman continues arguing. "Yes, because you’re all evil, you’re evil."
After this allegation, people inside the coffee shop — including Starbucks employees — show their disagreement with loud "no’s."
The interaction continues with the woman asking whether the other customers in the store know who she is...only to deny sharing her identity. She goes on with her commentary until the Starbucks store manager appears to arrive, and the woman complies and follows him to the other side of the coffee place.
Part of the comment section on Cass's viral TikTok video.sass.curry | TikTok
TikTok users have flooded the comment section of the video, highlighting the outfit and attitude of the ranting woman.
"Not the sweat-filled dress," one person wrote.
"Someone find her employer, and she won’t work for anyone ever again, lmao," another user shared.
"Why are Karens always in coffee shops?!" someone else chimed in.
Besides the comment section, the clip appears to show the Starbucks staff behind the counter apologizing to the shop's patrons for the woman's actions. A small kindness in an otherwise uncomfortable moment.