'Toxic' Influencer Andrew Tate Has Been Banned From Instagram & Facebook
His Twitter account was also suspended.
Former kickboxer-turned-influencer Andrew Tate has been banned from Facebook and Instagram amid criticism that he's a "toxic" figure promoting misogyny and harmful acts toward women.
Meta decided to ban his accounts on its social media platforms Friday. The social media company told BBC and others that Tate violated its policies on "dangerous organizations and individuals."
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Tate's Twitter account had also been suspended as of Friday afternoon.
At the time his Instagram account was taken down, he had 4.7 million followers.
His account had blown up over the summer, growing by over 3.7 million followers since June, when he only had 1 million followers.
The ex-kickboxer and former reality star recently captured public attention with his comments about women, which critics have blasted as "toxic" and extremely misogynist.
He's stirred the pot through a bunch of podcast appearances in which he's said that men and women are not equal, and that men can entertain other women while in a relationship but that women shouldn't be allowed to do the same.
He's also tweeted that women should "bear some responsibility" for being sexually assaulted, per Sky News.
Meta didn't say what Tate specifically posted to violate its policies.
He first caught the world's attention when he was removed from the U.K. Big Brother series in 2016 because of a video that appeared to show him attacking a woman.
He recently tried sliding into one influencers' Instagram DMs, and she ended up exposing him on TikTok with a viral video.
His account remains active on TikTok.