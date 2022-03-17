Instagram Just Banned Kanye West & It Wants Him To Stop Bullying Pete Davidson
Kanye finally crossed the line!
Instagram has finally had enough of Kanye West's beef with Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
The Meta-owned company officially put Kanye on a 24-hour timeout Wednesday night, after it ruled that he'd violated the platform's hate speech and bullying policy with a string of posts.
Meta has banned Kanye from posting, commenting and sending DMs for the next 24 hours, reported NBC News.
A Meta spokesperson told NBC that if Kanye continues this behaviour and fails to comply with Instagram's policies, additional measures will be taken against the rapper's account.
The ban seems to be over a post about Trevor Noah from The Daily Show, in which Kanye called the host a racial slur for talking about his beef with Davidson and Kardashian.
The post has since been deleted from Kanye's account, although several others about Davidson were still live on Thursday.
Kanye is known for going on posting sprees on his Instagram, then deleting them afterward. His posts often have to do with his personal life, particularly regarding his family with his ex-wife Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Davidson.
But he went on a ruthless rampage on his Instagram early Wednesday, attacking Davidson, Davidson's friend Dave Sirus and then going after Noah with the slur, which Narcity saw before it was deleted.
Kanye seemed to be upset over a recent Daily Show segment in which Noah talked about the whole Kim-Pete-Kanye ordeal.
In Noah's segment, a clip of which he posted on his TikTok he sympathized with Kardashian over what she's been going through and criticized Kanye for his role in it.
@thedailyshow
Unpacking the Kim-Kanye-Pete situation and the harassment many women face when trying to leave a relationship. #fyp #foryoupage #dailyshow
"I see from this situation a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex anything," Noah said.
"You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous and whatever, but what she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a light on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."
Kanye's reaction is no longer on his Instagram account.
I guess we'll see if he can follow the rules when he gets his account back later on Thursday.