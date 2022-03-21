Editions

Kanye West Is Barred From Performing At The Grammys & Here's What Trevor Noah Had To Say

Kanye West. Right: Trevor Noah

Starstock | Dreamstime, @trevornoah | Instagram

Things don't seem to be getting better for Kanye West.

The rapper won't be performing at the 2022 Grammy awards — and it's not by choice. According to Variety, a rep for the artist confirmed that the Recording Academy will not be having Ye perform due to "concerning online behavior."

Allegedly, the decision was made in part because TV Host Trevor Noah — who the "Donda" rapper got into an online feud with last week — will be the host of this year's Grammys, and there are worries of how the two will interact during the show.

Noah spoke out about the Academy's decision to keep Kanye off the stage, with a post on Twitter.

"I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye," he said.

Last week, Ye was also banned from Instagram for 24 hours after getting into an online argument with Noah and referring to him with a slur. The host of "The Daily Show" had weighed in on West’s ongoing behavior online with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

"I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything…You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous, but what she’s going through is terrifying to watch," he said during one of the segments.

Other rappers and music industry insiders have also weighed in, including The Game, who went on Instagram to defend Kanye.

"The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming," he said in the caption. "Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision," he added.


The Blast reports that on March 18, Ye's team received a phone call with a notice that the rapper's performance had been pulled from the line-up of the evening.

This year, West is nominated for five 2022 Grammy awards.

