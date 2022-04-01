Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
grammys

Lady Gaga Will Headline The 2022 Grammy Awards & Here's How To Watch All The Performances

BTS, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X will also play the show!

Global Editorial Fellow
​Lady Gaga. Middle: BTS. Right: Billie Eilish.

Lady Gaga. Middle: BTS. Right: Billie Eilish.

@ladygaga | Instagram, @bts.bighitofficial | Instagram, @billieeilish | Instagram

The 2022 Grammy Awards are going back inside for an epic show on Sunday night, and some huge acts are lined up to perform, including last-minute addition Lady Gaga.

The awards took place outside in 2021 due to COVID-19, but this year, the in-person ceremony will be back inside at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS in the United States and on CityTV in Canada. The Grammys will also be available to watch on Paramount Plus.

Although sitting through the awards can sometimes be boring, the lineup of performers this year is truly stellar.

The Grammys announced on Friday that Lady Gaga will be joining the list of performers, and people were pretty thrilled about it on social media.

This announcement comes only a day after news broke that the Foo Fighters would no longer be performing at the Grammys after the unexpected death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. He was found dead on March 25 at the age of 50 in a hotel room.

The Grammys are expected to air a tribute to the late rock drummer.

Although the show is losing Foo Fighters, rest assured there are still a lot of amazing artists you can watch.

BTS and Lil Nas X are set to return to the Grammys stage. Although they performed together in 2020, it seems like the two will be going solo this year.

Billie Eilish is also set to perform on the night, along with Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood, Silk Sonic and John Legend.

Some Broadway all-stars will be performing a tribute to the legendary Stephen Sondheim, the Broadway composer who passed away at the end of 2021. You can expect to see Ben Plait (Dear Evan Hansen), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) and Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) to join the tribute.

The Grammys this year might bit more tense than usual as some major names have decided to boycott the show.

In December, Drake decided to withdraw his Grammy nominations, and although the Canadian rapper hasn't publicly stated why, he's not the first Canadian to do so.

"I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards," said Drake on his Instagram story.

In 2020, The Weeknd tweeted this about the Grammys being "corrupt" because of the way it decides on who wins the awards. His 2020 album After Hours was snubbed.

Justin Bieber also decided to boycott the music award show in 2021 when his album Changes was nominated in the pop category, not R&B.

This year, Bieber is nominated for eight different awards; however, he has not said if he will be attending this weekend.

The show announced its list of presenters on Friday, which will include Dua Lipa, Jared Leto, Avril Lavigne and Megan Thee Stallion.

We just hope nobody gets smacked at these awards.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...