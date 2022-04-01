Lady Gaga Will Headline The 2022 Grammy Awards & Here's How To Watch All The Performances
BTS, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X will also play the show!
The 2022 Grammy Awards are going back inside for an epic show on Sunday night, and some huge acts are lined up to perform, including last-minute addition Lady Gaga.
The awards took place outside in 2021 due to COVID-19, but this year, the in-person ceremony will be back inside at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS in the United States and on CityTV in Canada. The Grammys will also be available to watch on Paramount Plus.
Although sitting through the awards can sometimes be boring, the lineup of performers this year is truly stellar.
The Grammys announced on Friday that Lady Gaga will be joining the list of performers, and people were pretty thrilled about it on social media.
It\u2019s giving\u2026 GAGA. You didn\u2019t think we\u2019d show up to Vegas without her did you?\n\nWatch @ladygaga\u2019s performance at the #GRAMMYs, April 3 on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/OWdn2Zi7dB— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@Recording Academy / GRAMMYs) 1648821870
This announcement comes only a day after news broke that the Foo Fighters would no longer be performing at the Grammys after the unexpected death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. He was found dead on March 25 at the age of 50 in a hotel room.
The Grammys are expected to air a tribute to the late rock drummer.
Although the show is losing Foo Fighters, rest assured there are still a lot of amazing artists you can watch.
BTS and Lil Nas X are set to return to the Grammys stage. Although they performed together in 2020, it seems like the two will be going solo this year.
Billie Eilish is also set to perform on the night, along with Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood, Silk Sonic and John Legend.
Some Broadway all-stars will be performing a tribute to the legendary Stephen Sondheim, the Broadway composer who passed away at the end of 2021. You can expect to see Ben Plait (Dear Evan Hansen), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) and Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) to join the tribute.
The Grammys this year might bit more tense than usual as some major names have decided to boycott the show.
In December, Drake decided to withdraw his Grammy nominations, and although the Canadian rapper hasn't publicly stated why, he's not the first Canadian to do so.
"I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards," said Drake on his Instagram story.
In 2020, The Weeknd tweeted this about the Grammys being "corrupt" because of the way it decides on who wins the awards. His 2020 album After Hours was snubbed.
The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency...— The Weeknd (@The Weeknd) 1606264148
Justin Bieber also decided to boycott the music award show in 2021 when his album Changes was nominated in the pop category, not R&B.
This year, Bieber is nominated for eight different awards; however, he has not said if he will be attending this weekend.
The show announced its list of presenters on Friday, which will include Dua Lipa, Jared Leto, Avril Lavigne and Megan Thee Stallion.
We just hope nobody gets smacked at these awards.