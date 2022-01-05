Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

The Grammys Are Being Postponed For A Second Year & This Time It's Because Of Omicron

Rough news for a show that's already beefing with Drake and The Weeknd.

The Grammys Are Being Postponed For The 2nd Year & This Time It’s Because Of Omicron
@recordingacademy | Instagram

It's official; the Grammys are being postponed for a second year in a row because of the pandemic, and this year's culprit is the Omicron variant.

The Recording Academy issued a news release on January 5 announcing the decision to postpone the 64th annual Grammy Award Show that had been scheduled for January 31.

"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority," said the release.

They mentioned that this is intended to be a postponement and not an all-out cancellation of the show.

"We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon," they said in the release.

This year's Grammys were going to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and were going to feature a live audience. However, "given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks," said the statement.

The awards show has taken some from Canadian artists over the past year.

Earlier in 2021, The Weeknd announced that he would be boycotting the Grammys because of their "secret" nomination practices.

He even tweeted about the issue back in 2020 when his top hit single, After Hours, didn't make the nomination list.

"The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…" said his tweet.

This past December, Drake also beefed with the show by withdrawing all his nominations for the upcoming awards.

This year's nominations were announced in November.

No new date for the awards show has been set.

From Your Site Articles

Dr. Bonnie Henry Has Some Honest Answers On Whether You Should Be Wearing An N95 Mask

It goes against what some people have called for.

Province of British Columbia | Flickr, Michael Gray | Dreamstime

The top doctor in B.C. said that wearing an N95 mask in a low-risk setting only provides a minimal incremental benefit when it comes to protecting yourself from COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, giving an update on COVID-19 and the spread of the Omicron variant. She addressed the fact that many people have been calling for N95 masks to protect against the Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Issues A Dire Warning For Businesses & Workers Telling Them 'Now Is The Time To Prepare'

"As many as a third of your workforce at any one time may become ill."

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

B.C. health officials issued a stark warning to businesses and workers, saying that some companies could have up to one-third of their workers off sick.

In a press conference on Tuesday, January 4, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the new Omicron variant has "taken over" in B.C., contributing to around 80% of new cases across the province.

Keep Reading Show less

Air Canada Says It's Not Suspending Flights To Mexico & The Caribbean After A Date Mixup

Someone forgot that it's 2022, not 2021 😬

@aircanada | Instagram, Irishka777 | Dreamstime

Air Canada is setting the record straight after an old press release inspired new, incorrect reports that it was about to suspend flights to Mexico and the Caribbean.

All the confusion stems from a press release from early last year stating that due to the pandemic, Air Canada would be suspending flights to Mexico and the Caribbean for 90 days starting January 31, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Alberta's New COVID-19 Isolation Rules Are In Effect & It's To 'Prevent Disruptions'

It changes depending on how many doses of a COVID-19 vaccine you've had.

Your Alberta | YouTube, Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime

There are new rules for people in Alberta who test positive for COVID-19.

Effective Monday, January 3, Albertans who have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine (or one dose of Janssen) are now only required to isolate for five days, instead of ten.

Keep Reading Show less