The Grammys Are Being Postponed For A Second Year & This Time It's Because Of Omicron
Rough news for a show that's already beefing with Drake and The Weeknd.
It's official; the Grammys are being postponed for a second year in a row because of the pandemic, and this year's culprit is the Omicron variant.
The Recording Academy issued a news release on January 5 announcing the decision to postpone the 64th annual Grammy Award Show that had been scheduled for January 31.
"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority," said the release.
They mentioned that this is intended to be a postponement and not an all-out cancellation of the show.
"We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon," they said in the release.
This year's Grammys were going to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and were going to feature a live audience. However, "given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks," said the statement.
The awards show has taken some from Canadian artists over the past year.
Earlier in 2021, The Weeknd announced that he would be boycotting the Grammys because of their "secret" nomination practices.
He even tweeted about the issue back in 2020 when his top hit single, After Hours, didn't make the nomination list.
"The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…" said his tweet.
This past December, Drake also beefed with the show by withdrawing all his nominations for the upcoming awards.
This year's nominations were announced in November.
No new date for the awards show has been set.