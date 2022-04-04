Billie Eilish Had The Perfect Grammys Tribute To Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins
"There goes my hero..."
Billie Eilish wore a touching tribute to Taylor Hawkins at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday, on a night filled with nods to the late Foo Fighters drummer.
Eilish walked the red carpet wearing a T-shirt with Hawkins' face on it, and she showed off the shirt while performing her song Happier Than Ever during the broadcast.
Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia on March 25 at the age of 50. He was touring with the band at the time.
At the Oscars last week, Eilish and her brother Finneas told Access Hollywood that the drummer meant a lot to both of them.
"Taylor was such a legendary player. We were admirers of his work years before we got to meet him," said Finneas. "I wish we got to spend more time with him, but he couldn't have been a kinder, cooler, more generous person as well."
"It was right before we went on stage and we got the news, and it really, really tore us all apart. It's horribly, horribly tragic," added Eilish.
Sunday's Grammys were bittersweet for the Foo Fighters and their fans, as they walked away with three Grammys: Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album for their 2021 album, Medicine at Midnight.
They are officially the most awarded American band in Grammy history, with 15awards.
The Foo Fighters had been scheduled to perform at the Grammys, but that was cancelled due to Hawkins' death. Instead, the show ran a tribute video for Hawkins, set to the Foo Fighters song My Hero.
Colombian authorities have said that Hawkins had 10 different substances in his body at the time of his death.
"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the band said in an Instagram post about his death.
The band has cancelled all shows on its Medicine at Midnight tour, opting to "grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate the music and memories."