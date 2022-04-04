Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The BTS Army Is Furious At The 'Scammys' After A Second Straight Grammy Snub

"BTS doesn't need the Grammys, the Grammys need BTS."

BTS at the Grammys. Right: Olivia Rodrigo and Kim Taehyung.

The South Korean megastars of BTS put on a huge performance and captured plenty of social media attention at the Grammys on Sunday, but fans were not happy to see it end with the band going home empty-handed.

The band's legion of fans, dubbed the BTS army, were calling the show the "Scammys" on social media on Monday after a second straight year without an award for the group.

"Disappointed, but not surprised," said one tweet about the show with thousands of interactions. "Scammys don't deserve BTS."

BTS performed their Grammy-nominated hit "Butter" during the broadcast, and while it didn't win an award, it did get them plenty of buzz online.

The performance began with a flirty interaction between Kim Taehyung and Olivia Rodrigo. The BTS singer could be seen whispering something in Rodrigo's ear and her jaw drops in response.

The moment generated a ton of buzz online, and the performance itself earned a standing ovation from the audience.

The band ended up losing to Doja Cat and SZA for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Fans accused the Recording Academy of nominating BTS and inviting them to perform in order to market the Grammys, without ever planning to give them an award for their wildly popular music.

It was the second straight year in which the band was nominated but went home empty-handed.

"BTS might have been snubbed YET AGAIN but it doesn’t change the fact they are still top tier performers who have broken countless records...BTS doesn't need the Grammys, the Grammys need BTS," said a user.

"They posted a lot about them, moving their category in the main show, they even posted a lot of pictures of the boys, they also used their songs for the show too and they didn't win on that show? this is what upsets me the most. give them what the boys deserve," said another user on Twitter.

"Love Doja and Sza but f**k this honestly BTS deserved the win," tweeted another user.

"It’s not like there’s anything we can do about [the results]," said RM, one of the members of the group, as translated by a user on Twitter. "We can just be sad for today and feel better tomorrow, it’s all good."

It's unclear what went into the Grammy organizers' decision on the award, but other artists including The Weeknd have ripped into the Recording Academy in the past for not being transparent enough.

BTS is due to play two weekends in Las Vegas later this month.

