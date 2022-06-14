BTS Is Taking A Break For Solo Projects & They Swear They're Not 'Disbanding'
"We're going through a rough patch."
BTS just dropped a bomb on their fans.
RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook got together for their annual BTS Festa dinner this week, where they announced that they will go on hiatus for the next little bit.
“I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” said J-Hope at the dinner, which they posted on YouTube. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”
“I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now,” added Jimin.
They said this would be for members to focus on solo projects and take a break from working as a group. They also stressed for their fans that this doesn't mean they are breaking up -- just that they need a break after nine years of work.
"It’s not like we’re disbanding!” Suga said.
The BTS Army backed the band on social media, despite a little bit of concern about getting them back together.
"Promise to always walk with you and definitely support each of you equally. BTS Forever. Army forever," said @armae0t7.
"'Some groups go on hiatus and disband' but my bts aren't the same. they said they will be back and they will keep their promise, as always," said @dreamjeons.
"I hope and want bts to know that whatever they do and whatever direction they want to go in we will always follow them and support their decision," said @knjgloss.
The band hasn't announced when they'll get back together, so K-Pop fans will just have to wait this out.
While fans are clearly gutted, they're hoping for a reunion that'll come together smoothly like butter.