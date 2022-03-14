Editions

kim and kanye

Kim Kardashian Just Told Kanye West To 'Stop' Airing Their Parenting Fights On Instagram

Kanye alleges that he's not "allowed" to see his kids.

North West's backpack. Right: Kim Kardashian and North West.

@kanyewest | Instagram,@kimkardashian | Instagram

Kanye West went back to sharing his divorce issues on Instagram Monday, but Kim Kardashian was having none of it this time.

Kanye took to his Instagram on Monday morning to post about his troubled family life, and this time, the trigger was daughter North West's backpack.

He posted an image of three pins attached to North's backpack. The pics showed North's mom Kim, her dad Kanye, and an alien in the middle.

In the caption of the post, he wrote: "This was on my daughter's backpack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week."

"This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don't worry North God is still alive," read his caption, which did not include any periods to break it up.

Kanye has frequently aired and then deleted his complaints about his divorce with Kim on Instagram. Kim usually stays out of it when Kanye is venting, but this time she spoke up to defend herself.

"Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," Kardashian commented under her ex-husband's Instagram post.

Her comment has gotten almost 85,000 likes so far and a heck of a lot of support from people.

One user commented: "All us women and mature men have your back on this! You are handling this like a queen!"

Another person commented, "Kanye, they're just pins... "

All of this comes after images of an alleged private text conversation between Pete Davidson and Kanye leaked to the media, in which Davidson supposedly told Kanye to "please take a second and calm down," reported Page Six.

During the heated text conversation, Davidson allegedly sent Kanye an image of himself in Kim's bed and texted him "in bed with your wife."

Yikes.

