Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Works For Kanye West Now & Here's What She's Doing
Many brands are cutting it off with Ye 😬
Kanye West is seeking legal counsel from Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who won plenty of fame for arguing Johnny Depp's side in his defamation trial with Amber Heard.
A spokesperson from the law firm Brown Rudnick told CBS News that Vasquez would provide West with legal counsel regarding a “variety of business matters.”
The law firm didn't elaborate, but Ye's "business matters" have been a mess lately after he shared several anti-Semitic views on social media and in interviews.
It all started when the rapper wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt with conservative politician Candace Owens during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, which garnered a lot of negative attention against him. He blasted several people, including ex sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian for criticizing him over it.
Since then, many A-list Hollywood celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, have called him out on his actions.
He then started sharing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories in interviews and on his Instagram and Twitter pages, which eventually led to his social media accounts being locked.
Many people have severed ties with the rapper since all the drama went down. Most recently, the fashion brand Balenciaga severed ties with the Famous singer on Friday, despite working with him just a few weeks ago during their summer 2023 mud fashion show in Paris.
“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” the brand told Women’s Wear Daily.
JPMorgan Chase also sent West a letter on September 20 stating that they would be dissolving their banking relationships with him and that he had 60 days to find a new bank, as per reports by CBS News.
The talent agency CAA dropped West as a client on Monday, Variety reports.
West also dared Adidas to drop him for "saying anti-Semitic sh*t" in an interview last week, although the brand hasn't done so at this point.
It seems Vasquez is advising Ye on all of those issues, but we don't know yet if we'll see her again in court!