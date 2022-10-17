Kanye West Is Buying Parler After Other Social Platforms Censored His Anti-Semitic Posts
He want to make sure he can "freely express" himself.
When you're as rich as Kanye West, getting punished on social media platforms is not that big of a deal because you can buy your own.
West just announced plans to buy Parler, the conservative social media platform, after he was recently restricted on Twitter and Instagram for a string of posts that were widely condemned as racist.
Parler's parent company confirmed that West has agreed to purchase the app in a news release published on Monday.
"Parlement Technologies announced today that it has entered into an agreement in principle to sell Parler, the world's pioneering uncancelable free speech platform, to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West)," said the statement.
"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," West said in the statement that Parler released.
The CEO of Parler, George Farmer, called it a deal that will "change the way the world thinks about free speech" and that West will never have to "fear being removed from social media again."
West's move to purchase the social media platform comes after he was widely condemned for a string of anti-Semitic remarks on Instagram and Twitter. Those platforms have since restricted what he can post.
In the weeks before his accounts were restricted, West also targeted and verbally attacked people like Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Meta's spokesperson confirmed that his account was restricted because of West's repeated violation of the company's terms and conditions.
Twitter eventually cracked down on him for similar reasons.
Most of it started after the rapper and fashion designer wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt during his fashion week show with conservative commentator Candace Owens.
The very politically charged move caught the world's attention, including vogue writer Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who wrote a story calling out West for his fashion statement.
The story sent West spiralling on social media, during which he said some pretty nasty things about Karefa-Johnson and her defenders, including Hadid and the Biebers.
Hadid called West a "bully and a joke," and the rapper shot back at the model by calling her "a privileged Karen" and a "zombie."
It's unclear exactly how much Ye will pay to buy Parler, or when he will officially take it over.