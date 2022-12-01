Kanye West Said Hitler Did Some 'Good Things' & Even Alex Jones Of InfoWars Looked Shocked
He just kept going and going.
Presidential hopeful Kanye West described Nazi leader Adolf Hitler as a guy who did some “good things” on Thursday, during an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars radio show.
In fact, Kanye went so hard on the antisemitism that Jones — one of the most well-known conspiracy theorists in America— seemed to squirm at his antics on the show.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
West swore on a Bible and then went on a series of wild rants during his appearance on Thursday, in which he wore a black facemask throughout.
In perhaps the most talked-about exchange, Jones seemed to offer West a chance to distance himself from extreme antisemitism, in light of the singer's comments in recent months.
“You’re not Hitler. You’re not a Nazi,” Jones said. "You don't deserve to be called that and demonized."
“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” Ye replied, before crediting Hitler with the invention of highways and the microphone. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”
\u201cAlex Jones: "You're not Hitler. You're not a Nazi."\n\nYe: "Well, I see good things about Hitler, also. Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."\u201d— Greg Price (@Greg Price) 1669915971
For the record, Hitler did not invent the microphone, although German engineers did advance the design with a condenser microphone in the 1920s. Hitler also didn't invent highways, though he did take credit for them.
Jones' InfoWars show has been booted off most social media platforms, but clips from Kanye's appearance began to circulate widely Thursday, on Twitter.
In another moment from the show, West pulled out a net and put on a high-pitched voice to mock Benjamin Netanyahu, the former prime minister of Israel. He then started claiming, in fake Netanyahu's voice, that Jewish people "control the history books" and the "banks".
Jones seemed uncomfortable with that moment and said: "Hopefully you're going to take the mask off. Is this actually Ye here?"
\u201cIt's this kind of thing. Here is Kanye talking to a prop "Bibi Netanyahu" he brought with him. Unbelievably, this is one of the more tame parts of the interview.\nhttps://t.co/ldirzIwxOf\u201d— Ben Collins (@Ben Collins) 1669915555
Jones has been peddling far-right conspiracy theories for decades, although a court recently ordered him to pay nearly $1 billion for pushing false claims that the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 was staged. He spent much of those court hearings still broadcasting his show and pushing more falsehoods.
Ye appeared on Jones' show Thursday alongside Nick Fuentes, a noted white supremacist who is also apparently helping Ye with his bid for the presidency in 2024.
Kanye and Fuentes had dinner with former U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last month, where they asked Trump to be Ye's running-mate. However, Trump faced so much backlash for that incident that he later came out to say that he had no idea who Fuentes was before agreeing to the chat.
West's public image has been in rapid decline over the last year, dating back to his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
However, that decline really dramatically accelerated in recent months, after West promoted white supremacist and antisemitic messages on multiple occasions in public.
Ye's comments prompted many celebrities and brands to distance themselves from him, including Adidas, which ended its $1.5-billion partnership with him in October. Kim Kardashian also condemned antisemitism as her ex's controversies piled up.