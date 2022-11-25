Kanye West Is Running For President Again & He Asked Donald Trump To Be His VP
Could it go any worse than last time?
Making music and designing clothes isn't cutting it for Kanye West anymore, so he's giving politics another shot by running for president in the 2024 election.
West posted a video on his Twitter about his intention to run for president again and shared details on how the moment when down when he asked former U.S. president Donald Trump to run as his vice president.
It's safe to say Trump was not chuffed with West's request.
West, who only recently got back on Twitter after Elon Musk reinstated his account, posted his first tweet Thursday recalling his experience going to Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
"First time at Mar-a-Lago. Rain and traffic. Can't believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans. Yikes," read his tweet, followed by a poll asking his followers, "What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?"
\u201cFirst time at Mar-a-Lago \n\nRain and traffic \n\nCan\u2019t believe I kept President Trump waiting \n\nAnd I had on jeans Yikes \n\nWhat you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?\u201d— ye (@ye) 1669176595
The polls showed that most people voted for "that's very Ye" versus "that's very Nay."
Following the poll, West posted a video about his "Ye 24" plans and how his meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago went down.
It seems that Kanye's visit don't go well with Trump, despite the two getting amicably in the past.
"I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about: me asking him to be my vice-president," West says in the video. "I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off-guard. It's the fact that I walked in with intelligence."
Trump has already declared his own intentions to run for president in 2024, despite losing to Joe Biden in 2020. Kanye also lost that presidential election after garnering about 60,000 votes nation-wide.
Kim Kardashian, West's ex-wife, was also brought up during Kanye's latest conversation with Trump.
While Trump was still president, he worked with Kim Kardashian, an aspiring lawyer, to get Alice Johnson out of a life sentence in prison for a nonviolent drug-related crime, reported Harper's Bazaar.
West claims in his video that Trump only helped out in the case because of West, and not for Kardashian's sake.
"He goes into this story about all that he went through to get Alice Johnson out of jail and how he didn't do it for Kim, but he did it for me," West says in the video.
"Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I'm going to lose. Has that ever worked for anyone in history? Hold up, Trump you're talking to Ye."
Trump has not commented on Ye's version of events.
Since posting the video, West has also released his logo for the campaign, which he's calling "YE 24."
This isn't the first time West has run for president of the U.S.
He ran for the position in 2020, but his unsuccessful campaign only got him 70,000 votes nation-wide, reported BBC.
West has become a public-relations nightmare in recent months after making comments that were widely condemned as antisemitic, and he's lost many of his major deals, including the Yeezy partnership with Adidas.
What're the odds he gets fewer than 70,000 votes in 2024?
