Donald Trump Dropped $99 Digital Trading Cards & People Think He Ripped Off 'The Boys'
The Homelander vibes are strong.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the nature of a “major announcement” on Thursday, and the cringe factor is hard to ignore.
Trump teased a big reveal on Wednesday and got his supporters excited, especially because he hasn’t done much since he declared that he’ll run for president again.
But Trump did not announce any big rallies or events on Thursday. Instead, he revealed his own NFT-style “digital trading cards,” which feature his head photoshopped onto all sorts of animated, often highly-muscled bodies.
The main photo he used was a Trump-inspired knockoff of a superhero, and the irony was too much for many people online.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had more second hand embarrassment that I do right now after seeing Trump’s ‘major announcement,’” political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted.
\u201cI don\u2019t think I\u2019ve ever had more second hand embarrassment than I do right now after seeing Trump\u2019s \u201cmajor announcement.\u201d\u201d— Brian Tyler Cohen (@Brian Tyler Cohen) 1671120786
Many compared Trump’s look to that of Homelander, the blonde-haired, psychopathic Superman knockoff in The Boys series. The character has often been depicted as a Trump-like figure in the show.
“This is a funnier pay off than I could write,” The Boys creator Eric Kripke tweeted in response to the photo.
Antony Starr, who plays Homelander, also cracked up at the image.
“How come I wasn’t alerted to the new character in season four?” he wrote on Instagram.
Others shared more photos from Trump’s digital trading card line, including ones that show him as a pilot, an astronaut and a football star.
\u201cTrump's "major announcement" turns out to be a series of $99 NFTs that are ugly even by the usual NFT standards.\u201d— Will Sommer (@Will Sommer) 1671120692
It's unclear how many people are actually spending money on these things, but a few individuals have already claimed that they bought one.
The official website says you'll be "guaranteed" a ticket to a gala dinner with Trump if you buy 45 of his cards. That means it'll cost you US $4,455 to see the guy in person.
However, we should probably point out: he's not going to look like he does on the cards!