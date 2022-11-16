Donald Trump Is Running For President Again & He Still Won't Accept His 2020 Election Loss
We know what happens when he wins — and loses.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump wants to be future U.S. President Donald Trump, and he's jumping into the 2024 election race despite refusing to admit that he lost last time.
Trump officially filed paperwork on Tuesday to run for president again in 2024, setting up a potential rematch with President Joe Biden who beat him two years ago. He also gave a speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida about it.
"We will make America wealthy again," he said. "We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. We will make America glorious again. And we will make America great again."
Again?
You may recall that Trump lost the 2020 election and he didn’t take it well. Instead, he’s been lying about election fraud for about two years, and he even encouraged a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop lawmakers from certifying Biden’s win.
And now he’s back, less than a week after watching many of his hand-picked Republican candidates fail in the U.S. midterms.
"We’re going to win so much, you may even get tired of winning," Trump once told a crowd of his supporters in 2016, before his one election win.
He hasn’t done much winning in the years since. His Republicans lost the House of Representatives under his watch in 2018, then he lost the presidency, the House and the Senate in 2020. Republicans also fell short of retaking the Senate in 2022, after Trump decided to get involved and endorse over 300 different candidates.
"I think if they win, I should get all the credit," Trump said ahead of that vote. "If they lose, I should not be blamed at all."
Trump was impeached twice during his tenure as president: first for trying to pressure Ukraine into investigating Biden’s son, and later for encouraging the people who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021. However, there weren't enough votes in the Senate to remove him as president.
He’s also under investigation for not turning over secret documents that he stored at his Mar-a-Lago home after his term, and for his role in the attack on the Capitol.
And that’s not all, folks. Trump’s family business, the Trump Organization, is under investigation for potential financial shenanigans, while Trump himself is being looked into for potentially meddling in the Georgia election results from 2020. There are also some civil lawsuits mixed in there.
Honestly, it's hard to keep up. However, Trump simply declared on Tuesday that he's a "victim" of all that.
Biden hasn't officially announced whether he'll run again in 2024. However, Trump might have to get past another Republican before he even gets to face a Democrat.
Ron DeSantis, who won re-election as Florida's governor in a landslide, is also being talked about as a potential challenger to Trump.
Trump is already testing out nicknames like "Ron DeSanctimonious," echoing the insults he used for opponents such as "Little" Marco Rubio and "Lyin'" Ted Cruz in the run-up to 2016.
So now we know that Trump will be dominating headlines again for at least the next two years.
There's just one question remaining: Will Elon Musk let him return to Twitter for his re-election bid?