'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski Roasted Donald Trump & Dressed Up As A Mar-A-Lago Server
Confidential documents were on the Halloween menu.
Queer Eye's celebrity chef, Antoni Porowski, is cooking more than just meals this Halloween. He made a political statement and roasted the former President of the U.S., Donald Trump, and dressed as a Mar-a-Lago server for the occasion.
The reality star posted the photo of his costume on Instagram with his boyfriend, Kevin Harrington, over the weekend wearing blue T-shirts that read, "Mar-a-Lago WAITSTAFF".
They held up trays with drinks on them and attached were "classified documents" that also read, "top secret" and "confidential".
The attire is a play on Trump's recent legal woes as the FBI raided the estate in early August. Toward the end of that month, the New York Times reported that 300 documents with classified markings were found in the West Palm Beach home.
According to the NYT, the entrepreneur and politician might still have more, as told by the Justice Department.
Currently, the documents are being investigated.
On the couple's shirts were name tags with a part that read, "ask me about..." and a blank space.
Harrington wrote "the nuclear codes," and Porowski wrote, "Area 51".
The Netflix star's boyfriend's tag refers to a time when someone doctored a fake fundraising email that looked like Trump sent out "nuke codes", according to Reuters. Though it was false, the tweets went viral.
The chef's nametag is in correlation to a line dropped by the ex-President's son, Donald Trump Jr., back in September of 2021. He teased people that his father was going to give intel on Area 51 if they tuned into his boxing match that took place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, as reported by Business Insider.
As far as the response to the Instagram post, followers loved it.
Even Porowski's co-star, Tan France, commented, "so good!!"
Others called it hilarious, and some even furthered the joke by asking where the diet coke was, as Trump was known to have a person who valeted him the beverage at the White House.
The celebrity chef and his beau's costume seemed to be a hit as it garnered over 256,300 likes in just 24 hours.