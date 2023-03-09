First 'Queer Eye' Makeover Guy Tom Jackson Has Died & Fans Are Heartbroken By His Loss
The show was a "highlight" of his life 😢
Tom Jackson, one of the first participants on the Netflix reality show Queer Eye, has died at the age of 63.
Jackson became a fan-favourite on the show after getting a makeover from the five cast members in the premiere episode of the 2018 reboot.
On Thursday, Queer Eye shared the news with fans on its Twitter and Instagram accounts.
"It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson," the tweet reads.
Jackson died on March 3 after a struggle with cancer, according to the obituary posted by his funeral home.
His family thanked health care workers who helped with Jackson's treatments and kept him comfortable during his final days.
"We will never forget our beloved Tom. He brought joy, humor, persistence, and love to our family," the obituary read.
The obituary also mentions Jackson's time on the Netflix show, saying it was a highlight of his life.
"He enjoyed the notoriety and shared his experience with whoever would listen!"
In lieu of flowers, Jackson's family is asking fans to watch Season 1, Episode 1, of Queer Eye on Netflix in his honour.
Jackson was beloved by many after starring in the premiere episode of the rebooted show in 2018.
Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Bobby Berk — also known as the Fab Five — helped transform Jackson's look and lifestyle during the episode.
Following the news of his passing, the stars of the Netflix show expressed their condolences in the comments of Queer Eye'sInstagram post.
"Such incredibly sad news," Tan France wrote.
"RIP Tom ❤️" Jonathan Van Ness said.
"RIP Tom. 😢 Having a Redneck Margarita in your honor❤️" wrote Bobby Berk, who is the interior design expert on the Netflix show.
Fans also took to social media to share how much they loved Jackson.
One person remembered Jackson for being "kooky and yet very warm-hearted" and said they were sorry to hear of his passing.
Another fan expressed how heartbroken they were and called Jackson's episode their favourite of the show.
One Twitter user said they cried tears of "joy and sadness" when they watched Jackson's story on the show.
Another fan called Jackson the "OG [original] hero" and a "beautiful. man, inside AND out."
Before his time on Queer Eye, Jackson worked as a dump-truck driver in Georgia, his obituary says.
He leaves behind two sisters, two grandsons, and his daughter.
His family will hold a memorial service for Jackson on March 12 in Kennesaw, Georgia.