Tiffany Trump's Wedding Was At Mar-A-Lago In Florida & It Looked Like A Fairytale (PHOTOS)
It was a luxurious family affair. 💍
Tiffany Trump, the daughter of former President of the United States, Donald Trump, got married in West Palm Beach, FL Saturday to Michael Boulos, and the glamorous event had the whole family in attendance.
The celebrations began a week ago as Ivanka Trump, Tiffany's older sister, posted a picture to Instagram that the siblings, including Lara Lea Trump, were in Florida for her bridal shower.
"Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, brilliant and kind sister @tiffanytrump at her bridal shower 🌸🌺🌸," Ivanka captioned her post.
The rehearsal dinner led up to the wedding, where newlyweds, Tiffany and Michael Boulos, were seen with Boulos' family at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach.
In the fourth photo of this publication, you can see Melania Trump with her husband Donald in attendance.
The wedding was at Donald Trump's elegant Mar-A-Lago estate and the decorations were a pastel wonderland.
Donald Trump's second wife, Marla Maples, his current wife, Melania Trump, and his daughters, Ivanka and Lara Lea all posed with the bride in her beaded long-sleeved princess gown.
Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump.@ivankatrump | Instagram
Baby blue, pink and lavender flowers showered the venue making the vision come to life during the ceremony.
Her reception was no different, as massive bouquets stood tall at the table's centerpieces. You can catch a glimpse of it in the background of guest social media posts.
You can also see the bride had an outfit change from her classy beaded gown to a stunning sleeveless sweetheart dress. The groom was in a traditional tuxedo with a bow tie.
The couple shared a dreamy first dance, and Donald and Tiffany had a father-daughter dance, as well.
Patrons not only shared their best wishes for the pair, but they also got to explore the massive estate where the venue was held.
Tiffany Trump nor Michael Boulos has published anything from their big day yet, however, the new wife has expressed gratitude in the comment sections of her sibling's posts.