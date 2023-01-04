Donald Trump Kissed Jason Aldean's Wife On Her Forehead At Mar-A-Lago & Fans Are So Divided
They spent New Year's Eve together.
Country superstar Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, headed to West Palm Beach, FL to ring in the new year. The couple partied at Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate and spent the holiday with none other than the former U.S. President himself.
The country artist and his spouse posted about the evening on their social media pages and music fans were pretty divided.
Brittany uploaded photos of her and her husband alongside Donald and Melania Trump, as well as the ex-President bending over, while she was seated at the table, to kiss her forehead.
Many fans felt Mrs. Aldean took a political side because of the post and commented that they were "unfollowing" her.
This might have seemed surprising to some, but her Instagram bio reads "unapologetically conservative." Many responded that they deleted her husband's music library on their playlist, but others were stunned specifically by the photo of the kiss.
"How can any women support him...or want him to kiss her head? Brittany, with how much you talk about supporting other women...that's an oxymoron," one woman replied.
As much as people weren't happy, there was a community of fans that were, even if they aren't fans of the ex-political leader.
One user wrote, "I'm not a President Trump fan or any president fan (that I can think of) however, I LOVE your content and your confidence to stand for what you believe in, including yourself. @brittanyaldean keep doing you girl bc you're an effin' Rockstar!"
Another person commented that she could "die happy" if Trump kissed her on the forehead.
Jason also published a photo during the holiday, golfing with Trump.
The musician had a similar reaction in his comment section. There were tons of fans that were "disappointed," while others were excited about his support for the politician.
Despite the commentary, his wife has 2.4 million followers and he has 4 million. It seems safe to say that they don't seem threatened by their audience's varied reaction.