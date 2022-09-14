'Queer Eye' Stars Antoni & JVN Say They're 'Together' & We Have So Many Questions
"We’re very happy and feeling supported by the people around us."
Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness appear to have made their relationship official, but many fans are wondering just what exactly the Queer Eye hosts are referring to.
On Tuesday, September 13, the Canadian food expert and JVN, who uses they/he/she pronouns as per their Instagram page, sent out similar messages on both of their social media platforms.
"Some personal news," Porowski tweeted alongside a heart emoji and a picture of the duo holding hands. "After years of joking about it, we’re finally together. Here’s to giving things a shot :) More tomorrow."
\u201cSome personal news \u2764 after years of joking about it, we\u2019re finally together. Here\u2019s to giving things a shot :) More tomorrow\u201d— Antoni Porowski (@Antoni Porowski) 1663169481
Van Ness also posted a cute couple of the two on their Instagram where they gaze adoringly up at the Montreal-born celeb.
"We’re finally together," they wrote, also with a heart emoji. "Details tomorrow, but know that we’re very happy and feeling supported by the people around us."
"These comments!! Can't wait to see what the collab is going to be!!" wrote one person.
"It’s only 11:39 AM. and details are coming TOMORROW????? Jonathan, my angel, idk if I’ll make it," commented another.
"What about Mark?!" another said of Van Ness' husband. "Omg what is happening I am shooketh! Much love."
Given that both celebs have recently posted pictures of their significant others, it seems like they might be teasing some kind of new product or show rather than a romantic relationship.
On September 3, JVN posted a carousel of pictures where they were holding their husband's hand as well as a snap with the whole Queer Eye cast.
"First Emmy’s with my husband @marklondon," they wrote. "@queereye set a record with 5 consecutive years of Outstanding Structured Reality Program!"
As for Porowski, he posted a pic with his boyfriend Kevin Harrington on August 25 while Harrington posted a photo of the pair to his Instagram on September 4.
Whatever JVN and Porowski are up to, it should be fun!
