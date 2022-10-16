Antoni Porowski Shared The 'Cringey' Lyrics He Wrote In College That 'Didn't Age Well' (VIDEO)
"That sounds predatory!"
Canadian Queer Eye celeb Antoni Porowski recently visited The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and got a little red in the face when sharing some of the lyrics he wrote for his college band, Silver Spoon.
On October 13, the Montreal-born chef chatted with the host about the band which he said lasted for "maybe" one semester.
"We were so horrible," he said. "Like we were obsessed with The Strokes and Jet and Bloc Party and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, and Richard Ashcroft and Oasis and we wanted to just be them. We had the long greasy hair that we never washed, the ripped jeans and cowboy boots."
"I wrote a song that I thought was so clever at the time, and it's called Jackie," Porowski explained. "And it was like, 'am I writing about a girl or a bottle of Jack Daniels?' I even drew a bottle of Jack on the side, it's so cringey."
Fallon then asked him to share some lyrics, which he did: "Hey, Jackie, I see you up behind the bar, don't hide because I can see exactly where you are.'"
"That sounds predatory!" Porowski said of his musical choices before sharing another lyric: "Come to me, don't run because you won't get very far."
"Okay, that didn't age well," he said.
The Canadian also shared that he thinks it's strange that people assume the Queer Eye hosts all live together.
"It's like seven or eight seasons in and people still think that we live in this loft together," he explained. "It really boggles my mind. It's a little concerning, frankly."
While it seems the hosts are close in real life — Porowski and JVN teased that they were "together" in September — that many people living in one space doesn't sound too comfortable!
