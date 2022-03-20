Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
antoni porowski

Taylor Swift Photobombed Antoni Porowski & Somehow 'The Big Comfy Couch' Got Involved

Was it all a collective fever dream?

Kevin Harrington and Antoni Porowski. Right: Taylor Swift.

Kevin Harrington and Antoni Porowski. Right: Taylor Swift.

@antoni | Instagram, @taylorswift | Instagram

Nostalgia alert! Antoni Porowski was recently tagged in an Instagram post involving Taylor Swift and a show that many Canadians who grew up in the '90s will likely remember fondly.

Porowski, who is known as the food and wine expert on the Netflix series Queer Eye, posed alongside his boyfriend Kevin Harrington as Taylor Swift popped up behind the loveseat the two were seating on to photobomb the couple.

"Does anyone else remember the show Big Comfy Couch or was that just a fever dream I had," Harrington captioned the post.

Although Harrington is from New York, the classic Canadian children's show was apparently broadcast in the U.S. and in other international locations.

While seeing Porowski, Harrington and Swift all together in one picture is exciting, it's the reference to The Big Comfy Couch that got people worked up in the comment section.

The show revolved around a clown named Loonette and her dolly Molly who would hang out together on a large couch and solve problems.

"The show where she moved her leg around the clock?" wrote one person, referencing one of the iconic things the main character Loonette used to do. "Fever dream for sure."

"I was LITERALLY just asking my friends this past weekend if they remembered Big Comfy Couch…" another said. "I had to show them a YouTube video to remember. Haha."

"The Big Comfy Couch slapped," one person simply wrote. "It was awesome."

While the couch the three celebs were photographed with definitely looks big and comfy, it doesn't hold a candle to the original!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.



From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...