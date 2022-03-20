Taylor Swift Photobombed Antoni Porowski & Somehow 'The Big Comfy Couch' Got Involved
Was it all a collective fever dream?
Nostalgia alert! Antoni Porowski was recently tagged in an Instagram post involving Taylor Swift and a show that many Canadians who grew up in the '90s will likely remember fondly.
Porowski, who is known as the food and wine expert on the Netflix series Queer Eye, posed alongside his boyfriend Kevin Harrington as Taylor Swift popped up behind the loveseat the two were seating on to photobomb the couple.
"Does anyone else remember the show Big Comfy Couch or was that just a fever dream I had," Harrington captioned the post.
Although Harrington is from New York, the classic Canadian children's show was apparently broadcast in the U.S. and in other international locations.
While seeing Porowski, Harrington and Swift all together in one picture is exciting, it's the reference to The Big Comfy Couch that got people worked up in the comment section.
The show revolved around a clown named Loonette and her dolly Molly who would hang out together on a large couch and solve problems.
"The show where she moved her leg around the clock?" wrote one person, referencing one of the iconic things the main character Loonette used to do. "Fever dream for sure."
"I was LITERALLY just asking my friends this past weekend if they remembered Big Comfy Couch…" another said. "I had to show them a YouTube video to remember. Haha."
"The Big Comfy Couch slapped," one person simply wrote. "It was awesome."
While the couch the three celebs were photographed with definitely looks big and comfy, it doesn't hold a candle to the original!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.