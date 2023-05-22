Remember Loonette From 'The Big Comfy Couch?' Here's What Alyson Court Is Up To Now
A clown and her dolly!
If you were a kid in Canada in the '90s or early '00s, you likely have fond memories of Loonette and her dolly Molly from The Big Comfy Couch.
The show featured the pair solving "everyday problems while residing in the comfort of a large couch" and aired from 1992 to 2006, according to IMDb.
The protagonist of the show, Loonette the clown, was played by Toronto-born actress Alyson Court who was born in 1973.
Court acted in 30 episodes of the show starting from when she was a teenager, according to E! Insider.
In an interview she did with the outlet, Court revealed that she was actually working on the iconic Canadian show Mr. Dressup when she was discovered for the role of Loonette.
She also gave some insight into how exactly she accomplished the "clock stretch" where Court famously used her body as the arms of a clock to point to numbers, noting that she took dance and judo as a kid.
"Everything is squashed on a two-dimensional plane, so it probably looks more impressive than it actually is," she said of the segment, which was actually filmed on cement ground with a clock painted on it.
Court says that while she can still do the clock stretch it takes her "about two weeks to recover."
As well, she may or may not have one of the couches which "may or may not be in storage right now because my house is not big enough for it."
"It's seven feet tall, 10 feet wide and five feet deep," Court said of the big, comfy couch. "Good luck finding a place in Toronto for that."
In terms of what she's up to now, as of 2022, she was more focused on voice directing than acting.
"I would be lying if I didn't say I miss a bit more of the voice acting, but also, the shows that I'm working on right now that I'm directing are so good," she shared.
For 2023, IMDb lists that Court is in the pre-production stages of a video game called Vengeance Is Mine. She's also been the voice director for the animated show Pinkalicious & Peterrific since 2022.
As for what Molly is up to? We'd like to think she and the dust bunnies Fuzzy and Wuzzy are having a grand old time under the big, comfy couch.
The memories!
