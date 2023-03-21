We Asked 'What's A Canadian Memory That Scarred You For Life' & The Struggle Was So Real
While people who grew up in Canada may remember nostalgic moments from their childhood, there are of course always some rougher memories that stay with us.
Over on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked, "What's a memory you have growing up in Canada that scarred you for life?" and received over 200 responses that range from hilarious to terrifying — and sometimes a mix of the two.
"The look and smell of ketchup on KD," said one person, with another noting, "House Hippos being a real thing."
Canadian wildlife played a pivotal role in the memories of quite a few people.
"Getting chased into a ditch by a wild turkey as a kindergartener," shared one person. "I still fear turkeys."
"Being chased by multiple wildlife including a grizzly and a bull elk thru town in Jasper," another said. "(After a night of drinking) I hid under the park bench and he pees this big steamer right beside me."
Of course, the fearsome cobra chicken, (aka the Canada goose) also got a few honourable mentions.
"Being chased by a Canadian goose in a park when we unknowingly got too close to her nest," recalled one Facebook user. "My mother had to scoop us both up under her arms and run. Terrifying childhood moment."
"Cobra chickens nesting in my grammas back pasture, and them chasing me 1/2 a km down the dirt road when I was a kid..." said another person who also reminisced about the terrifying commercial "Doncha put it in your mouth."
Don't Put It In Your Mouth (Full Version, 1992)www.youtube.com
"Creepiest commercial ever," they added.
As well, winter weather and all of the troubles that come with it also formed core (and scarring) memories for people.
"Having to wear my snowsuit under my Halloween costume!" commented one person, with another saying, "Getting my tongue stuck to a metal poll in -20 winter."
"Putting plastic bags in my winter boots when the snow would melt and it got slushy," recalled another. "It did help keep my feet drier but not warmer."
And lastly, in terms of memories that scarred young Canadians, this person hit the nail right on the head: "Watching U.S. news."
