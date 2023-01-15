A Redditor Shared A 'Canadian Nostalgia Starterpack' & It'll Hit You Right In The Childhood
"This made me tear up."
Attention, millennials! If you find yourself yearning for the good old days of television, this Reddit post might just take you right back to those after-school sessions of watching cartoons while snacking on Dunkaroos.
Over on the thread r/starterpacks, the user u/GuyFromThePost posted a collage titled "Canadian Nostalgia Starterpack" and honestly, it's like a summary of programming in Canada in the late '90s and early 2000s.
Some obvious ones might jump out at you right away, like the YTV logo, the character Molly from The Big Comfy Couch, or the characters of Reboot.
Another user helpfully listed out almost all of the shows seen in the collage, which is useful if you're mind is a little rusty after all these years.
Some of them are Freaky Stories, Uh Oh!, Mona the Vampire, Nanalan, Ivan of the Yukon, Little Bear, and, of course, Mr. Dressup.
People in the thread shared their memories of the shows.
"House Hippos PSA [is] still the best PSA that didn't get it's message across to kids," said one user.
"This made me tear up," said another.
"Looking at things from Canada and you just get this sense of...innocence and harmlessness," wrote one Redditor.
As well, an American shared some fond words for Canadian programming.
"On behalf of my kid, I'd like to thank Canada for all the stellar kids' programming," they wrote. "I could always tell when it was you, Canada; your vowels gave you away. All the best stuff that showed up on PBS was yours."
And finally, someone said what we're likely all thinking: "I'm so sorry that Caillou is a part of your memories."
But hey, we had some other good shows to make up for it!
