A Redditor Asked Why It's So Hard To Make Friends With Canadians & The Answers Are Surprising
"...just because I’m polite doesn’t mean I’m nice." 👀
Canadians definitely have a reputation as being "nice" people, but a Reddit thread discussing that fact has proven to be eye-opening.
Over on the thread r/AskACanadian, someone asked, "Why is it so hard to make friends with Canadians, as nice as they are in general?"
And, well, there was a fairly common theme to the answers from Canadians.
"Just because I’m smiling, doesn’t mean I’m happy, just because I’m polite doesn’t mean I’m nice," one of the top comments said.
"This is an instance where our reputation is confusing," another explained. "Most Canadians are polite and generous. That's often mistaken for kindness."
"It's not the same thing," they continued. "If you have a bad attitude or are aggressive, we just don't have time for that sh*t. Eventually people say something like this and the polite part goes away too."
One user shared an interesting insight from a friend south of the border.
"My American gaming friend once said 'Canadians aren't nice they are really passive aggressive and people don't notice the difference,'" they shared.
Another explained the perspective from both sides, saying that for Canadians, just because you are friendly in the workplace or school environment, that doesn't necessarily mean you are friends.
"For Canadians: the idea is that in many other places, if you are friendly in class/ work, it means you are now friends. Not work/ class friends, but friends," they said.
"This confuses people who thought you were friends but it was clear for you it was context related, even if you really do enjoy seeing them in this context."
As well, others had a different read on the situation.
"Honestly? Because it is hard to make friends as an adult. No matter where you are from," a Redditor shared.
And it wouldn't be Reddit if there wasn't at least one funny comment about why it's hard to make friends with Canadians.
"Cause we grew up around geese, trust issues," one user explained, which is quite fair.
