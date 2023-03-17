A Redditor Is Suing Her Family For Spending Her College Fund & So Many People Are On Her Side
"I am somewhat ashamed to be doing this."
College is expensive so it's a huge help when your family can chip in and cover some of the costs.
One Redditor expected financial assistance from her family and when she found out her parents had spent the money that had been set aside for her college fund, she decided to take legal action. While it may sound like an extreme move, it has received a lot of support online.
The Reddit post was shared on the popular Am I The A**hole forum in which the woman detailed what led to her suing her family.
"My great-aunt set up savings accounts for all of her female relatives. In our culture education for women is not really valued and she thought that was bullsh*t," she wrote.
When she passed away, the great-aunt left money for "every girl relative she could."
"My parents managed to access the accounts that were set up for my sister and I," the woman wrote in her Reddit post.
She then shared the money was used to pay for her brother's wedding.
By the time the woman went to the bank, she says there was only $13,000 left and she became "furious" and ended up moving out.
"I am currently suing them for the money that was left for me. My entire family is against me," she wrote and explained they thought she was putting money ahead of them.
"My friends are all on my side but they are all Americans and don't really get my culture. Neither do I to be honest."
The Redditor ended the post by saying her brother offered to pay for her university education if she dropped the lawsuit. However, that led to another fight.
"I am somewhat ashamed to be doing this but I don't want to have this debt I should not have," she wrote.
While it sounds like the woman's whole family is siding against her, the online community looks to have her back.
The Reddit post has received thousands of upvotes and comments since it was shared online.
"Your parents didn't borrow your money. They stole it. I hope you have all the documents to show that money was yours," one of the most popular comments reads.
The Redditor replied directly to that, saying the student law centre at her school is helping her with everything.
"I have proof that the money was mine. I am trying to do everything I can so this does not become a criminal matter," she continued.
"Yes your parents brought shame upon themselves by stealing from you. May Karma come for your family. Good luck to you!!" another person wrote.
Another commenter praised the woman for standing up for what was rightfully hers.
"They thought you would be a pushover, but you are showing them you're not. Your great-aunt would be proud of you," they wrote and many agreed with the statement.
One other Reddit user said the woman had "every right, legally, and morally" to do what she did and had "nothing to be ashamed of."
It's unclear how much money was put aside for the young woman and how much the parents ended up using on her brother's wedding. However, the Redditor did say in one of her comments that it was enough money that both she and her sister "could have finished our undergraduate degrees without debt."
While it all sounds like a messy family situation, it looks like the woman can turn to Reddit for the support she needs to get through it.
