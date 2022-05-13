An Elderly Couple Is Suing Their Son For Not Having Kids & They Want A Grandchild Or $650K
No pressure 😑
Have your parents ever dropped the hint that they want to be grandparents — while not-so-subtly implying that it’s up to you deliver?
An elderly couple in India is taking that to the extreme, after filing a lawsuit against their son and daughter-in-law demanding a grandchild within the next year — or else.
“My son has been married for six years but they are still not planning a baby,” the couple, Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, say in their lawsuit, per the AFP.
They argue that they basically paid to set him up in life and help him become a pilot, but he hasn't paid them back by giving them a grandchild to brighten their lives.
They're seeking the equivalent of about US$650,000 for "mental harassment" in the lawsuit, unless they get a grandchild "within a year," the Times of India reports.
"We finally got him married in 2016 with the hope that we would get us a grandchild to play with in our retirement age. However, almost six years have passed and there is no child," they argue in the lawsuit. "We are facing immense mental harassment."
Their $650,000 demand is based on how much they spent to raise their son, send him to flight school and then pay for his wedding and honeymoon.
The elderly couple's lawyer, Arvind Srivastava, told the Times of India that this lawsuit is the first of its kind in the Indian state of Uttarkhand, "and perhaps in the country."
The son hasn't commented about the case in public, but you can probably imagine what's going through his head right now.
The case is due to go before the courts next week.
