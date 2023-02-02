A Woman Is Getting Sued For Friend-Zoning A Guy & He Wants Millions For 'Emotional Trauma'
Suing her should help.
Have you ever been into someone who just doesn't feel the same way about you? And if so, have you considered suing them for it?
Most people would take the L and move on, but a tech executive in Singapore is taking his crush to court for refusing his advances and putting him in the friend zone.
The guy, identified in Singapore media as drone-racing CEO K. Kawshigan, says he's suffered "emotional trauma" because his then-friend, Nora Tan Shu Mei, simply didn't want to date him. He's now seeking US $2.29 million for the damage she's allegedly caused to his "stellar reputation" by turning him down. He also alleges that she made false statements about him in front of others.
The case is set to go before Singapore's High Court next week, the Straits Times reports.
The whole thing might sound like a joke, but that's not how it's playing out for Tan. She's is now counter-suing for US $1,130 to cover the expenses she's racked up to protect herself from his alleged harassment, Channel News Asia reports. Those expenses include a digital door viewer, video doorbell and an alarm. She also wants him to cover past and future counselling sessions related to the dispute.
This is actually Kawshigan's second attempt to sue Tan. Singapore's Magistrate Court threw out another lawsuit last month, calling it a "calculated attempt to compel engagement" from the woman.
According to court documents filed in that case, Tan and Kawshigan met in a social setting in 2016 and struck up a friendship. However, things got messy in September 2020 "when they became misaligned about how they saw their relationship." She saw him as a friend, but he considered her to be his "closest friend" and he wanted things to get romantic.
They got into a discussion, he got upset, she asked for boundaries and he responded by threatening to sue her in a series of bitter text messages.
She eventually agreed to go with him to his therapist because she thought it would help him come to terms with her decision "not to pursue a romantic relationship with him."
They spent about a year-and-a-half doing this, but he wouldn't accept her reasons and things continued to escalate. He allegedly started showing up at her work and outside her home, prompting her to beef up her personal security.
It's unclear how quickly the Supreme Court will rule on the case.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.