A Canadian Family Charged Their Thanksgiving Guests $30 For Dinner & Reddit Is Not Impressed
"I've never been asked to pay for someone’s ingredient fees when a guest at their place."
Meeting your partner's family for the first time can be stressful, but it seems like one Redditor got more than they bargained for during a Thanksgiving dinner in Canada.
A frustrated individual recently shared their experience of a Canadian Thanksgiving gone wrong, after their boyfriend's family expected them to pitch in for the cost of the meal.
Via the Reddit community r/AmITheAsshole – a group where people share anecdotes to figure out who is the titular asshole – they revealed how their weekend trip even ended early due to the whole situation.
The Redditor, who has since deleted their account, explained that upon arriving at their boyfriend's parent's house they were immediately asked if they "had drugs in [their] bag" – already an unusual first impression.
However, things got even more awkward when they were apparently asked to pay $30 for their portion of dinner.
"I was pretty shocked and angry because who does that?" they shared. "I’ve never been asked to pay for someone’s ingredient fees when a guest at their place."
The ensuing argument with their boyfriend – who took the side of his family – caused the partner to leave a whole day early.
"Is this normal practice?" they asked in their post. "Their house was pretty big [so] I don’t think it was a money thing for them."
Many of the respondents came to the poster's defence.
"Congratulations, OP [Original Poster]," said the top comment. "You have received a rare and golden opportunity to view what your future with this man will look like. Don't take it lightly."
"NTA that is WEIRD," said another. "But it’s also weird that bf didn’t warn you. Does he seriously think this is a normal way for guests to be treated in someone’s home?"
One poster went right for the jugular "Just start over with a different boy. This one's family already broke him."
Not only that, plenty of commenters claiming to be from Canada dispelled any notion that this could be a "Canadian thing."
"I am Canadian, been here 40 years and have NEVER heard of people doing this," said one commenter.
"Absolutely not a Canadian thing," replied another.
Unfortunately, we don't know what has resulted from this situation since the original poster no longer appears to be active on the site.
But, if they took the advice of the many commenters, they might just be living the single life right now!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.