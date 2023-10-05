Thanksgiving 2023: Here's What Grocery Stores, Malls & Services Are Open & Closed In Ontario
Some grocery stores, liquor stores and malls are open if you need to do last-minute shopping!
It's the season of pumpkin spice, autumn leaves, and apple picking which means Thanksgiving is upon us once again.
You might be wondering what's open and closed on Thanksgiving this year if you need to do last-minute shopping or want to do something fun with your loved ones.
There are some grocery stores, malls, shopping centres and attractions in Ontario that are open on this holiday.
But quite a few places across the province are closed for Thanksgiving.
If you haven't looked at the calendar recently, Canadian Thanksgiving is on Monday, October 9, 2023.
So, here's what you need to know about the grocery stores, liquor stores, malls, transit systems, government services, and attractions in Ontario that are open and closed on Thanksgiving.
That includes Costco, Loblaws, Canada Post, Toronto Eaton Centre, ServiceOntario, Canada's Wonderland, and more.
Grocery stores
Costco: All Costco stores in Ontario are closed on Thanksgiving.
Metro: Some Metro grocery stores are closed on Monday, October 9.
Food Basics: All Food Basics grocery stores are closed in Ontario on October 9, 2023, except for a few locations.
The following stores are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving:
- 286 Chatham St. N., Blenheim
- 397 Bayfield Rd., Goderich
- 1220 Castlemore Ave, Markham
- 275 Brockville St., Smiths Falls
- 300 John St., Thornhill
The following stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving:
- 505 Highway 118 W, Bracebridge
- 565 Langford Blvd., Bradford
- 448 St. Clair St., Chatham
- 199 Simcoe Ave., Keswick
- 33 Barrack St., Kingston
- 1300 Bath Rd., Kingston
- 1200 Highway 15, Kingston
- 1225 Princess St., Kingston
- 363 Kent St. W, Lindsay
- 9226 Highway 93 and Hugel Ave., Midland
- 17725 Yonge St., Newmarket
- 6770 McLeod Rd. S, Niagara Falls
- 3770 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls
- 530 Kerr St., Oakville
- 975 West Ridge Blvd., Orillia
- 1110 Goderich St., Port Elgin
- 125 Hope St. S., Port Hope
- 1894 Highway 7A, Scugog St., Port Perry
- 1070-A Major MacKenzie Dr. E, Richmond Hill
- 13231 Yonge St., Richmond Hill
- 150 West St., Simcoe
- 1655 Manning Rd., Tecumseh
- S880 Goyeau St., Windsor
- 2090 Lauzon Rd., Windsor
- 2750 Tecumseh Rd. W, Windsor
- 9600 Islington Ave., Woodbridge
The following store is open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on October 9:
- 925 Ontario St., Stratford
- 363 Rideau St., Ottawa
- 64 Isabella St., Ottawa
- 1100 Princess St., Kingston
- 1048 Midland Ave., Kingston
- 60 Carlton St., Toronto
- 301 High Tech Rd., Richmond Hill
- 200 Bullock Dr., Markham
- 400 Kent St. W, Lindsay
- 12 Hurontario St., Collingwood
Department hours in those stores could differ during holidays.
Rabba: All Rabba stores in the GTA are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — even on holidays.
Liquor stores
LCBO: LCBO locations in Ontario are closed for Thanksgiving on Monday, October 9, 2023.
The Beer Store: All stores across the province are closed on Thanksgiving.
Transit
TTC: On Monday, October 9, 2023, the TTC is operating on a holiday service schedule.
All TTC routes are operating Sunday service schedules but starting earlier at approximately 6 a.m. If you use a route that doesn't normally have service on Sundays, transit isn't going to be in operation on this holiday.
Also, subway service starts around 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving and runs every four to five minutes.
GO Transit: Thanksgiving Day — October 9, 2023 — is a Sunday schedule across all GO Transit routes in the GTA.
That means service is running according to the Sunday schedule for each route. Some GO Transit routes don't offer weekend service so you'll need to make alternate plans if you need to travel.
Malls and shopping centres
Toronto Eaton Centre: Open on Thanksgiving.
Yorkdale:Yorkdale is closed on Monday, October 9. However, select restaurants and entertainment are operating with modified hours.
Joeys is open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Cafe Landwer from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aburi Tora from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Cineplex from 12 p.m. to 10:45 p.m., Earls from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Moxies from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sherway Gardens:Closed on Thanksgiving.
Rideau Centre: For Thanksgiving, Rideau Centre is opening for modified hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. instead of the usual 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Square One:Open on Thanksgiving Day – October 9, 2023 — between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Bramalea City Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Store openings on statutory holidays are voluntary so some retailers might not be open even though the mall is.
Vaughan Mills: Modified hours are in place for Thanksgiving. Typical hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays at Vaughan Mills.
Toronto Premium Outlets: Open on October 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Services
Canada Post: Canada Post is closed on national, provincial and territorial holidays. That means there is no collection or delivery of mail happening on Thanksgiving Day.
Post offices that are operated by the private sector are allowed to open on holidays, according to the hours of service of that business.
Banks: Closed on Thanksgiving.
Service Canada:Locations in Ontario are closed on Thanksgiving Day.
ServiceOntario: Locations are closed on Thanksgiving but some ServiceOntario services are online now so you can still renew your driver's license, renew your license plates, renew your health card, and more.
Things to do
ROM: The Royal Ontario Museum is usually closed on Mondays but is open on statutory holidays, so you can visit the museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Canada's Wonderland: Closed on Monday, October 9.
National Art Gallery of Canada: Open on October 9 for Thanksgiving. The art gallery's usual opening hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Casa Loma: You can visit Casa Loma from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, October 9, 2023.
Journey Behind The Falls: This attraction at Niagara Falls is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.
Cineplex: Theatres are open in Ontario on Thanksgiving.
So, whether you're rushing to the grocery store to get an item you forgot, visiting a museum, catching a movie or going to the mall — perhaps for some early holiday shopping — now you know where to go.
Happy Thanksgiving!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.