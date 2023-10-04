9 Toronto Restaurants Where You Can Get A Full Thanksgiving Meal Without The Hassle
You can thank convenience. 🦃.
Thanksgiving in Canada is right around the corner and while some might be tempted to roast a turkey and host a meal at home, there are a number of Toronto restaurants where you can buy an entire festive dinner without the stress of cooking or cleanup.
Making a Thanksgiving meal from scratch is a major task, and while you could always go out and simply buy a few rotisserie chickens and a tasty pie from the grocery store, even that's a bit of a hassle.
But it doesn't have to be that way. We've got a few ideas for you on how to make your life a little simpler this weekend because dealing with family is already a lot.
Toronto has plenty of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals to take home or eat out, so you can save time and spend your long weekend doing the other things you like, such as visiting a pumpkin patch or heading to Halloween Haunt at Canada's Wonderland.
Here are the Toronto restaurants where you can get a full Thanksgiving meal for yourself and your loved ones this long weekend, without going to the trouble of making it yourself.
You can thank me later.
Café Boulud
Price: $110 per person
Address: 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto
What They Have To Offer: For $110 per person, you won't need to cook at home at all. Instead, you can dress up in your finest outfit and hit the town by visiting Café Boulud in the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto.
Chef de Cuisine Colin Henderson and his team will prepare a three-course prix fixe meal on Sunday, October 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Monday, October 9, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
TOCA
Price: $175 for brunch and dinner varies in price
Address: 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto
What They Have To Offer: At TOCA, you can celebrate Thanksgiving with them in two ways: brunch or dinner.
For $175 per person, you can enjoy a Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet at the restaurant, which includes a seafood bar, live-action stations, dessert and more on October 8 only with two seating times available, either 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
If you were looking for dinner, they're also hosting a Ringraziamento al TOCA, meaning Thanksgiving at TOCA, and you can choose from special Thanksgiving dishes along with items from their regular a la carte menu. This offering is available on October 8 and 9 only.
Eataly
Price: Prices vary depending on the order
Address: 55 Bloor St. W., Toronto
What They Have To Offer: With Eataly, you can order all the traditional things like turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner but also fresh pasta, seafood, cheese platters, cornish hens and so much more.
You must put in a pre-order 72 hours in advance by emailing or calling them using the information shared on their website.
Fairmont Royal York
Price: Starting at $300 for the meal
Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto
What They Have To Offer: They call it "Thanksgiving-To-Go," which is exactly what it sounds like.
"This Thanksgiving, spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your loved ones!" they shared in an Instagram post.
Anytime until October 5, you'll have the chance to pre-order a Thanksgiving dinner prepared by Chef Andrew Wilson and his culinary team.
All you'll have to do is pick it up, heat it up at home and serve it to your loved ones.
Pickup is on Sunday, October 8, between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. from Piper Street, located behind the hotel.
Reign Toronto
Price: vary depending on the order
Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto
What They Have to Offer: This restaurant is located in the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto. You can dine out here during Thanksgiving weekend and eliminate the stresses of hosting a dinner.
From October 7 to 9, you can eat a Thanksgiving special dinner after 5:00 p.m., and dishes include spiced squash soup, a Reign turkey dinner and a seared cauliflower steak for those looking for vegan alternatives.
Biff's Bistro
Price: $65 per person
Address: 4 Front St., E., Toronto
What They Have to Offer: At Biff's Bistro, you can expect a French-inspired Thanksgiving dinner for $65 per person.
From October 6 to 8, enjoy a three-course prix fixe dinner featuring an autumn-inspired starter, main and dessert, which includesPotage à la Courage, Roulade de Dinde and a Paris-Brest à la Citrouille.
1 Kitchen Toronto
Price: $90 per person
Address: 550 Wellington St. W., Toronto
What They Have To Offer: From October 7 to 9, starting at 5:00 p.m., you can head to 1 Kitchen Toronto for a Thanksgiving dinner "with ingredients sourced sustainably and thoughtfully from less than 100km away."
The set menu includes a seasonal salad, roast turkey and pumpkin-spiced cheesecake for dessert.
The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto's EPOCH
Price: $75 per person
Address: 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto
What They Have To Offer: At EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace, they've introduced "Sunday Supper" every Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., which includes slow-roasted prime rib, brussels sprouts, pomme puree with Yorkshire pudding, mustard and fresh horseradish, jus and an apple tarte tatin for dessert.
But for Thanksgiving, the restaurant is offering squash and apple salad, $26, a traditional turkey dinner, $49, and pumpkin tart, $15, for dessert.
Oh, you can also drink their Pumpkin Spiked Latte for $22 which consists of spiced rum, Irish cream, espresso, pumpkin spice and oat milk.
Make sure to make your reservation on OpenTable.
The Drake Hotel
Price: $48 per person
Address: 1150 Queen St. W
What They Have To Offer: Head to The Drake Hotel to enjoy their annual Get Stuffed multi-course feast from October 8 to 9.
For $48, you can enjoy Chef Taylor McMeekin's turkey dinner with all the trimmings and dessert.
You can even book a private room if you were hoping to get a group together to sit in their private dining spaces or the Rooftop Terrace Suite.
Sounds like a fun and affordable night!