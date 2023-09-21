A Magical Fall Village Is Opening Near Toronto With Pumpkin Houses & A Candy Forest
It's like a trip to Halloweentown.
It's pumpkin time! You can step into an autumn dreamland at this magical event happening near Toronto. Pumpkinville is returning to the GTA for its second season and it comes with attractions, photo ops and tons of enchantment.
Pumpkinville is set to open in the parking lot at the Scarborough Town Centre on September 30, 2023 and run until October 31, 2023. The interactive pop-up experience features "pumpkin sculptures, a pumpkin patch in the city, a striking nighttime lights display, midway rides and games" and more.
You can take a trip to the pumpkin village and explore gourd-covered houses for the ultimate fall adventure. The little village is surrounded by a "candy forest" with towering installations of sweet treats.
There will be more than30,000 real pumpkins at the event and you can even see towering sculptures made of pumpkins. Last year, they were shaped like animals such as owls and snails.
As far as activities go, you can enjoy rides, a pumpkin carving and decorating station, Trick-or-Treat Lane, axe throwing, a pumpkin smash and more.
There will also be a licensed bar area where you cam sip some boozy drinks.
Nights of Lights, an immersive walk-thru Halloween experience will also be taking place alongside Pumpkinville. You can see "more than 2 million LED and RGB lights animated and synchronized to your favourite Halloween tunes."
Tickets for Pumpkinville are available online. You can purchase admission for just Pumpkinville or Pumpkinville and Nights of Lights. There are select dog-friendly dates where you can bring your furry friend along for the fun.
Get ready for a gourd time at this pumpkin-filled wonderland!
Pumpkinville
Price: $12.99 for Pumpkinville, $19.99 per adult for Pumpkinville & Nights of Lights
When: September 30 to October 31, 2023
Address: 500 Progress Ave., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy endless fall fun at this pumpkin-themed village.
