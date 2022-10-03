Toronto's Magical New Pumpkin Village Is Now Open & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)
It's like being in a fall wonderland.
Grab a latte and your favourite knit sweater, because Toronto's new pumpkin pop-up is officially open, and it will take you into a fall wonderland.
Pumpkinville is a brand new event taking place at Sherway Gardens from September 30 until October 31, 2022. A section of the parking lot has been transformed into a pumpkin oasis complete with activities, rides, photo ops, food, and a Halloween trail. Here's a look at what you can expect when visiting this autumn dreamland.
Pumpkin sculptures at Pumpkinville.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The area is surrounded by a tall fence, so you'll feel like you've stepped into another world separate from the city. A large pumpkin archway greets you as you step inside.
The entire space is decked out in fall decor, from the corn stalks lining the perimeter to the straw that covers the ground. Massive, larger-than-life sculptures made from pumpkins are scattered throughout the area, and you can spot things like a frog prince and owl.
Owl pumpkin sculpture. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
There are several rides including a merry-go-round, as well as face painting and pumpkin decorating. Tons of photo ops await, from a swing inside a giant jack-o-lantern to a fall kissing booth and cute pumpkin patch.
Madeline sitting on a hay bale holding a pumpkin.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
A massive tunnel filled with skulls leads you to a candy forest and pumpkin village, where you can wander through houses covered in gourds. You can even grab some treats from spooky inhabitants, while supplies last.
Tunnel at Pumpkinville.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
If you're looking for an extra scary experience, you can enjoy the Nights of Lights walk-thru trail located right beside the pop-up. You'll be taken into a Halloween world complete with spooks and endless LED lights.
House covered in gourds.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
This Insta-worthy event will satisfy all your fall cravings, and you can live your best pumpkin life.
Pumpkinville
House covered in gourds.
Price: $12 per adult for general admission
When: Until October 31, 2022
Address: 25 The West Mall, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a pumpkin wonderland at this new Toronto event.