This Pumpkin Festival Is Lighting Up The Night In Canada With Over 6,000 Jack-O'-Lanterns
Perfect for a spooktacular fall date.
A magical pumpkin experience has opened in several spots in Canada where you can see thousands of jack-o'-lanterns and feel like the star of a Halloween Hallmark movie.
Pumpkins After Dark is back in Canada this fall with tons of glowing pumpkins to explore, and it's definitely something to put on your list of things to do this season.
The experience is open in four locations in Milton (Ontario), Calgary, Edmonton and Burnaby (B.C.).
The outdoor walk-through event features an enchanted pathway of illuminated pumpkin sculptures and displays, complete with music, sounds and special effects.
The carvings and creations include Halloween characters, superheroes, dragons, dinosaurs and pop culture icons.
Organizers say that while there are some horror movie monsters and zombies on display, there isn't any blood or gore, so feel free to bring the little ones along to take part in the fun.
The event has tons of Insta-worthy photo ops, including a huge tunnel of glowing pumpkins that you can wander beneath.
Pumpkins After Dark is taking place this year at Borden Park in Edmonton and Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. It's also on now at Burnaby's Swangard Stadium and County Heritage Park in Milton.
Tickets cost $21.95 per adult and can only be purchased online, so make sure you grab them before heading out.
Does Pumpkins After Dark use real pumpkins?
Pumpkins After Dark features over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins, a combination of both real and craft pumpkins. Organizers say it takes their team of pumpkin carvers a year to create the magical displays, so the use of craft pumpkins makes sense (and keeps them from rotting).
How long is Pumpkins After Dark?
The event takes about one hour to walk through, and there are also on-site activities to enjoy during your time there, like food trucks with fall treats and snacks and live pumpkin carving, as well as plenty of spots to stop and take photos.
Pumpkins After Dark
Price: $21.95 per adult
When: Until October 30 at Pumpkins After Dark Milton; Until October 31 at Burnaby, Edmonton & Calgary
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: You can visit an enchanted pumpkin world at this perfectly spooky event happening in several cities this month.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.