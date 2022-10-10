8 Pumpkin Patches Across Canada Where You Can Have A Gourd Time This Season
Pumpkins galore!
What makes for a better fall outing than visiting a pumpkin patch? October is pumpkin season, and if you want to wander through fields of orange and enjoy classic autumnal treats, these pumpkin patches should be on your radar.
There are so many gorgeous pumpkin patches in Canada that offer unique sights, activities and food in addition to tons and tons of orange gourds.
Maybe you want to be immersed in a pumpkin wonderland, or you just want to have a classic fall day at the farm. Either way, visiting a pumpkin patch should definitely be on your list of things to do this season.
If you're not sure where to go, here are eight cute pumpkin patches where you're sure to have a gourd time!
CitrouilleVille
Price: $17.40 per adult
When: Until October 31, 2022
Address: 560, 69th avenue, Saint-Zotique, QC
Why You Need To Go: CitrouilleVille is a magical pumpkin village that looks like something out of a Halloween movie.
Here, you'll find structures like a pumpkin saloon, pumpkin church and a pumpkin general store.
Accessibility: Accessible to wheelchairs and strollers depending on weather conditions.
Maan Farms
Price: $16 for general admission
When: Until October 31, 2022
Address: 790 McKenzie Rd., Abbotsford, BC
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque farm has everything you need for a classic fall outing, inlcuding a corn maze, pumpkin treats, and, of course, a huge pumpkin patch.
The farm even has designated Dog Days where pups are welcome at the pumpkin patch, corn maze and barnyard.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible areas. Some pathways are gravel/grass.
Downey's Farm
Price: $17-22 per person
When: Until October 31, 2022
Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: PumpkinFest is on at Downey's Farm, when over 10,000 pumpkins can be seen on the farmyard.
Downey's also has wagon rides, a straw jump, farm animals and a Boo Barn, as well as an 8-acre corn maze you can try to find your way through.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm
Price: $17 per adult
When: Until October 31, 2022
Address: 56311 Lily Lake Rd., Bon Accord, AB
Why You Need To Go: About 35 minutes from Edmonton, Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm has tons to see and do in addtion to visiting its pumpkin patch, like hay bale and corn mazes, other U-pick vegatables, hay bale art and a haunted house.
Howard Dill's Pumpkin Farm
Price: Free admission
Address: 400 College Rd., Windsor, NS
Why You Need To Go: Howard Dill's has tons of different types of pumpkins, squash and gourds of all shapes, colours and sizes, and even has giant pumpkins on display that make for a fun photo op.
No admission is required to visit the farm, and pumpkins range in price from $3-10. While you're there, you can also enjoy some fall treats like pumpkin fudge and cupcakes.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible.
Laity Pumpkin Patch
Price: $9+ per person
When: Until October 30, 2022
Address: 12725 Laity St., Maple Ridge, BC
Why You Need To Go: This cute farm located about 35 minutes from Vancouver has a Western "Pumpkin Town" with a general store, sheriff's office, saloon and school crafted from pumpkins.
There are also games and a corn maze at the site, and you can even watch as pumpkins are launched from a cannon.
Ferme Marineau
Price: $5.95 per person for admission
Address: 4356 Blvd. Dagenais Ouest, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: Ferme Marineau in in Laval, Quebec, is home to over 30,000 pumpkins of more than 15 varieties.
The farm has so many cute photo stations, including a huge pumpkin house, as well as a farmer's market where you can get baked goods, homemade jams, fresh produce and more.
Pumpkinville
Price: $12 per adult for general admission
When: Until October 31, 2022
Address: 25 The West Mall, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pumpkinville is a brand new pop-up happening at Sherway Gardens in Toronto that transforms a section of the mall's parking lot into a fall dreamland.
There are larger-than-life sculptures, rides and pumpkin decorating to enjoy here, as well as tons of photo ops.