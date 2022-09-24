This Farm In Canada Has Over 30,000 Pumpkins & It's Like Walking Through A Fall Dreamland
Definitely put this place on your list for the season! 🎃🍂
If you're ready for fall days spent wandering through pumpkin patches and sipping on warm pumpkin spice drinks, this cute farm should definitely be on your radar.
Ferme Marineau is like a magical fall wonderland, with a huge pick-your-own pumpkin patch where you'll find over 30,000 pumpkins of more than 15 varieties.
The enchanting site, which is located in Laval, Quebec, has tons of fall activities, like huge swings, pumpkin tic-tac-toe and bowling with squashes.
There's also a cute farmer's market where you can get fresh produce, baked goods, homemade jams, marinades and more.
The farmer's market at Ferme Marineau.Courtesy of Ferme Marineau
The farm has so many cute photo stations, including a huge pumpkin house and a yellow pickup truck surrounded by colourful pumpkins and squash.
According to Ferme Marineau, there's a tent on site where you can get pumpkin spice coffee and hot chocolate with fresh whipped cream as well as fire pits where you can cozy up with your hot drink surrounded by nature.
There are also chic hay lounges where you can kick back and relax if you need a break from tromping through the pumpkin fields.
The hay lounge at Ferme Marineau.Courtesy of Ferme Marineau
The farm is also a great place for a picnic, with several areas set up in the field.
If you didn't pack any snacks, you can grab some from the market, or enjoy a sweet treat from the farm's creamery, where you can get homemade ice cream and pumpkin spice gelato.
Ferme Marineau is about 30 minutes from Montreal and would make for a perfect fall day trip.
Admission is $5.95 each for everyone three years of age and older. Children who are two years old and younger can enter for free.
For U-pick, prices range from $1.50 to $13.75 depending on the variety and size of the pumpkin.
Here's hoping you having a gourd time this fall!
Ferme Marineau
A photo station at Ferme Marineau.
Courtesy of Ferme Marineau
Price: $5.95 per person for admission
Address: 4356 Blvd. Dagenais Ouest, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can cross tons of things off of your fall checklist at this cute farm in Quebec, where you can walk among thousands of pumpkins and take a cute autumn photo.